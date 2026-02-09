76 Alstom vehicles will serve 25 stations and stops along new 19-kilometre LRT line

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, and its long-time transit partner Metrolinx have announced that 76 FlexityTM light rail vehicles (LRVs) went into service Sunday, February 8, on the brand-new Line 5 Eglinton (Eglinton Crosstown LRT) in Toronto, Canada. Manufactured and tested in Canada, these vehicles are made by Canadians, for Canadians. They will operate in tandem with a cutting-edge signalling system also supplied by Alstom.

Alstom's LRVs run for 19 kilometres along Eglinton Avenue, one of the city's busiest mid-town thoroughfares. The new LRT line can carry up 123,000 daily riders. There are 25 stations and stops on the line, which travels on a dedicated right-of-way, separate from motor vehicle traffic. The line connects with 68 bus routes, three TTC subway stations and two GO Transit regional passenger rail lines, helping knit together passengers from a variety of neighborhoods to a wide array of local and regional destinations.

"Alstom's vehicles and signalling continue to serve as the backbone of a crucial piece of the Greater Toronto Area's transit system," said Michael Keroullé, President of Alstom Americas. "Our ongoing collaborations with Metrolinx and municipal transit partners, including the TTC, are helping deliver safer, more reliable mobility solutions for one of North America's most rapidly expanding regions."

The Eglinton LRVs can comfortably carry up to 200 people both standing and sitting. The LRVs are 100% low floor and zero-emission. Globally, over 8,000 Alstom's Citadis LRVs have been ordered or are in successful revenue service in 140 cities. They are renowned for their smooth ride in addition to their spacious interiors, wide doors, air conditioning, enhanced features for people with limited mobility and improved passenger information. These LRVs also have a proven record of successfully operating in extreme weather conditions, including harsh Canadian winters.

To ensure the safety and timely arrivals of passengers, Alstom has equipped the Eglinton Crosstown line with a state-of-the-art signalling technology known as Communications Based Train Control system (CBTC). Alstom has previously installed CBTC systems in Europe, Asia and, in Toronto, on the TTC's Line 1.

Alstom will be responsible for maintaining the fleet. Alstom has over 40 years of experience operating and maintaining trains and rail systems around the world. Over 36,000 Alstom and non-Alstom vehicles are maintained globally. Today, Alstom is the number one private operator in North America according to ridership.

With over 5,000 highly skilled Canadian employees, Alstom is the only rolling stock manufacturer in the country, and provides a full suite of rolling stock, signalling solutions, and operations and maintenance services for major rail projects in Canada. Alstom is Canada's national champion for urban rail mobility solutions and is proud to be at the centre of mobility projects across Ontario, including Toronto, Kitchener-Waterloo, Ottawa, as well as other Canadian projects in Vancouver, Edmonton, Montreal, and, soon, Quebec City.

