MONTREAL, Jan. 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Since its commissioning, the new REM branch has experienced reliability issues that are impacting service for users. As the train supplier, Alstom acknowledges that the REM has not yet delivered the level of reliability that passengers have a right to expect. These issues are different from those encountered last winter, which have been fully resolved. Given their nature and the experience gained on the South branch, our teams believe they will be easier to resolve than those encountered last winter.

The issues are twofold:

Replacement of defective components on certain trains, primarily related to the sealing of electronic elements, which are the cause of the vast majority of service interruptions. These replacements will be completed in the coming days. Improvement of service performance during this initial testing phase of a new system that is experiencing isolated operational challenges. Alstom experts are supporting the Pulsar teams to expedite a return to normal service.

The top priority for Alstom and Pulsar, the REM operator, is to provide reliable, frequent, and efficient service to users as quickly as possible. Alstom and its partners are committed to dedicating all the necessary teams and resources to rectify the situation and deploy the identified solutions in the coming days

