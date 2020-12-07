AlphaDelta Partners with Industry Veteran Juliette John, CFA to Lead Dividend-Focused Investment Fund

With today's announcement, Ms. John will manage the AlphaDelta Canadian Growth of Dividend Income Class Fund , a fund designed to tackle the "Fixed Income Dilemma." With interest rates at historic lows and inflation that is sure to rise, investors' capital loses its value. The Fund overcomes this dilemma by holding dividend-paying stocks that provide a growing stream of income along with moderate capital gains over time.

Iris Asset Management: A Flexible, Experienced Team

Ms. John is the founder and portfolio manager of Iris Asset Management Ltd ., an equity management firm dedicated to dividend-oriented, valuation-focused portfolio management. "We believe a company's willingness to pay and raise dividends is closely related to sustainable earnings growth, and can play a role in justifying valuation expansion over time," Ms. John explained. Iris's dividend philosophy and experience align perfectly with AlphaDelta's dividend-focused fund.

Due to its size, Iris Asset Management is nimble. It provides investors with the following advantages:

Adaptability – The Fund is flexible to changing market conditions

– The Fund is flexible to changing market conditions Accessibility – The company is responsive, and there are regular communications between clients and key decision makers

– The company is responsive, and there are regular communications between clients and key decision makers Allocation Advantage – Unlike large firms, Iris does not encounter ownership limits, expanding the investment universe to include smaller companies

The Iris strategy is built on a strict bottom-up, fundamentals-driven approach. The firm applies rigorous research to analyze stocks for financial stability, valuation, cash flow generation and commitment to dividends.

"Juliette John is an investment industry veteran with a great reputation throughout Ontario and Western Canada," said AlphaDelta founder Victor Therrien. "Juliette's fundamental approach using rigorous research, security analysis and trading discipline will provide value to our unitholders."

Actively-managed funds are an essential part of a diversified portfolio. However, today's marketplace is filled with "Closet Indexers," who charge active management fees even though they're mostly passive as they track an index. AlphaDelta funds are Actually Active™ . Each AlphaDelta fund has a consistently high Active Share™ , so our investors who pay active management fees receive true active management.

