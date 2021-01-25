Alpha Lithium Increases "Bought Deal" Public Offering to $20,000,000

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Alpha Lithium Corporation (TSXV: ALLI) (OTC: ALLIF) (Frankfurt: 2P62) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), sole owner of one of the last large, undeveloped salars in Argentina's Lithium Triangle, is pleased to announce that it has amended the agreement with Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Leede Jones Gable Inc. as co-leads and joint bookrunners (the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have increased the size of its previously announced short form prospectus offering of units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.81 per Unit (the "Issue Price"). Under the amended terms, the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 24,700,000 Units for gross proceeds to the Company of $20,007,000 (the "Offering"), the remaining terms remain unchanged.

The Offering is expected to close on or about February 16, 2021, or such other date as the Company and the Underwriters may agree, and is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the securities regulatory authorities and the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Alpha Lithium (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: ALLIF) (Frankfurt: 2P62)

Alpha Lithium is a growing team of industry professionals and experienced stakeholders focused on the development of the Tolillar Salar. Together, we have assembled 100% ownership of what may be one of Argentina's last undeveloped lithium salars, encompassing 27,500 hectares (67,954 acres), neighboring multi-billion-dollar lithium players in the heart of the renowned "Lithium Triangle". Other companies in the area exploring for lithium brines or currently in production include Galaxy Lithium, Livent, and POSCO in Salar del Hombre Muerto; Orocobre in Salar Olaroz; Eramine SudAmerica S.A. in Salar de Centenario; and Gangfeng and Lithium Americas in Salar de Cauchari.

For more information visit: https://alphalithium.com/ and follow us on Twitter or Facebook.

