Alpha Canada Issues Call to Prayer for All 4,911 High Schools in Canada

NEW WESTMINSTER, BC, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - As Canada grapples with growing economic, social and cultural challenges, Alpha is calling on churches across the nation to dedicate intentional time to pray for the next generation of leaders and citizens.



Alpha Canada launches Made For This: Uniting in Prayer for All 4,911 High Schools Across Canada, a national prayer initiative inviting churches to commit to weekly prayer for high school students and staff throughout the school year ahead.

Choose a high school on the interactive prayer map and join in prayer across the nation at wearemadeforthis.com. (CNW Group/Alpha Canada)

Churches from coast to coast can choose at least two high schools from an interactive map at wearemadeforthis.com and commit to regular prayer - believing in the transformative power of compassion, community, and courage to shape Canada's future.

"We believe this generation of young people is remarkable - creative, resilient, and full of potential to lead with empathy and courage," says Shaila Visser, National Director of Alpha Canada. "They were made for these times, and we, the Church, are made for this moment: to champion them, support them, and cover them in prayer."

The Made For This Prayer Movement is rooted in hope for a generation facing anxiety, disconnection, and uncertainty in the face of growing social decohesion, rising costs of living, and a mental health crisis. Through weekly prayer guides, the Church will ask God for peace to reign in schools, for young people to thrive academically and emotionally, and to grow into compassionate leaders—people of kindness, wisdom, and integrity who will make a positive impact in Canada and the world.

According to The Open Generation study from Barna Group, Canadian teens today are more concerned and passionate than ever about matters of justice, while showing significant spiritual openness and a longing for meaning and authentic connection. Though they are the most digitally connected generation, they're also yearning to be seen, known, and equipped for real-world impact.

"We're inviting the Church to believe in Canadian youth. To pray for them. To stand with them," Visser says. "And when we turn our hearts toward the next generation we are changed for the better, and we believe God answers prayers."

How to Join the Movement:

Visit wearemadeforthis.com Choose at least two schools on the interactive map—one close to your home and one that God places on your heart Sign up to receive weekly prayer prompts and resources

Together, let's pray for the well-being of our youth and for high schools to be places of peace, courage, and growth—where students are empowered to lead, love, and live with purpose.

About Alpha Canada

Alpha Canada is a non-profit equipping churches across the country to explore life, faith, and meaning through the Alpha course. Rooted in hospitality, listening, and prayer, Alpha creates welcoming spaces for open conversation about the Christian faith. Over 1.5 million Canadians have participated in Alpha from coast to coast.

