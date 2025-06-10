Alpha 1 SPV Limited Announces Option Agreement to Sell its Interest in Elemental Altus Royalties Corp.

ABU DHABI, UAE, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - AlphaStream Limited today announces that it and its affiliate, Alpha 1 SPV Limited (together with AlphaStream Limited, "Alpha 1"), have entered into an Option Agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Tether Investments, S.A. DE C.V. ("Optionee"), pursuant to which, among other things, Alpha 1 granted to Optionee the option to acquire (but not the obligation to acquire), and subject to certain terms and conditions, all 34,444,580 of the common shares it holds (the "Alpha 1 Shares", and the option to acquire such shares referred to as the "Alpha 1 Share Option") in Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. ("Elemental"), a gold-focused royalty company listed in Canada.

Terms of the Option Agreement

The Alpha 1 Share Option will not become exercisable prior to October 29, 2025 without the consent of Elemental.

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, Optionee paid an option fee to Alpha 1 in an aggregate amount of CAD$3,444,458, representing a price per Alpha 1 Share of CAD$0.10. If Optionee exercises the Alpha 1 Share Option, depending on when the Alpha 1 Share Option is exercised, the Optionee will pay a variable exercise price (the "Exercise Price") with a minimum aggregate Exercise Price of CAD$51,839,092.90 and a maximum aggregate Exercise Price of CAD$53,389,099 (representing a minimum price per Alpha 1 Share of CAD$1.505 and a maximum price per Alpha 1 Share of CAD$1.550).

The Option Agreement includes certain restrictions on the ability of Alpha 1 to sell the Alpha 1 Shares, and in certain circumstances requires Alpha 1 to vote, or refrain from voting, and to tender, or refrain from tendering, the Alpha 1 Shares in accordance with instructions from the Optionee.

Additional Disclosure Pursuant to Canadian "Early Warning" Requirements

This announcement is made pursuant to the "early warning" requirements of Canadian securities legislation. A copy of Alpha 1's related early warning report will be filed with the applicable securities commissions and will be made available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Further information and a copy of the early warning report of Alpha 1 maybe obtained by contacting:

The head office of Elemental is Suite 1020 – 800 West Pender Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 2V6, Canada.

SOURCE AlphaStream Limited

For further information, please contact: Kym Zelinski, Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, 199 Bay Street, Suite 4000, Commerce Court West, M5L 1A9, 1-416-863-2630