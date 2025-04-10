Alpayana wishes Sierra Metals all the Best regardless of the Outcome

LIMA, Peru, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Alpayana S.A.C. ("Alpayana") announces that if it is unsuccessful in its previously announced Improved Offer it is prepared to let the Improved Offer expire.

Sierra Metals Inc. ("Sierra") announced yesterday that its Board unanimously recommends that Sierra Shareholders reject Alpayana's improved offer of C$1.11 (the "Improved Offer") and that BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed that in their view, the Improved Offer is inadequate. We recognize that shareholders rely on the recommendations of boards and financial advisors particularly in vulnerable situations in highly volatile environments regardless if competing offers are absent.

Alpayana reconfirms that the Improved Offer is its best and final offer and that it does not intend to make any further price increases to the Improved Offer. If the Improved Offer is not successful, Alpayana intends to let the Improved Offer expire and will focus on actionable inorganic opportunities that are currently available in this volatile global environment.

Fernando Arrieta, Alpayana's CEO, commented:

"Alpayana presented the Sierra Shareholders with the best and final Improved Offer to provide an opportunity for Sierra Shareholders to exit their investment at a significant premium in very uncertain times and despite Sierra's vulnerable situation. Regardless of the outcome, Alpayana wishes the employees and shareholders of Sierra Metals all the best."

ABOUT ALPAYANA

Alpayana Canada is a Canadian wholly-owned subsidiary of Alpayana and was incorporated for the sole purpose of making the Improved Offer. Alpayana is a family-owned private mining company committed to the development and promotion of sustainable and responsible mining. It strives to leave a positive and meaningful legacy by prioritizing the wellbeing of its employees, the communities it impacts and the environment. Alpayana has been operating mines in Peru for over 38 years, has a successful M&A track record, and experience in developing projects with discipline and with a view on long-term intrinsic value. Alpayana is currently debt-free and has annual revenues over US$500 million.

Alpayana has retained LXG Capital as financial advisor and McCarthy Tetrault, Estudio Rebaza, and Creel Abogados as legal counsel to this transaction.

For assistance or to ask any questions: Contact Shorecrest Group: 1-888-637-5789 (North American Toll-Free Number), 647-931-7454 (outside North America), Email: [email protected]. Or Visit: www.sierrametalscashoffer.com