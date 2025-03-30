Alpayana acquires the Ariana Project with a US$200 million investment plan

LIMA, Peru, March 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Alpayana S.A.C. ("Alpayana") entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of the Ariana Project from Southern Peaks Mining. The Ariana Project will adhere to the highest international environmental and social standards. The Project is strategic for Alpayana to consolidate its growth in the central Andes and to develop synergies with its current nearby operations. Alpayana will apply its responsible mining model, ensuring that its operations not only generate economic value but also contribute positively to the environment and the wellbeing of local communities. Alpayana expects to complete this transaction during the second quarter of 2025.

Through its current mining infrastructure in the Americana and Yauliyacu mines, Alpayana contributes 5 cubic meters per second of clean water to Lima, representing around 20% of the water that the city consumes. Alpayana plans to invest in the construction of new infrastructure in the Ariana Project and in rehabilitating existing neighboring tunnels, to secure additional significant volumes of clean water for Lima, the second largest city in the world located in a desert.

Alpayana is a family-owned private mining company committed to the development and promotion of sustainable and responsible mining. It strives to leave a positive and meaningful legacy by prioritizing the wellbeing of its employees, the environment and the communities around its operations. Alpayana has been operating mines in Peru for over 38 years, has a successful M&A track record, and experience in developing projects with discipline and with a view on long-term intrinsic value. Alpayana is currently debt-free and has annual revenues over US$500 million.

"This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for Grupo Alpayana", said Fernando Arrieta, Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Alpayana. "While we recognize that this is a large investment for Grupo Alpayana and that we are entering a period of high political volatility, we firmly believe that Peru´s potential far outweighs its problems and that the mining sector needs to continue playing an essential role in creating quality jobs, improving the lives of the neighboring communities, including their access to clean water."

LXG Capital acted as exclusive financial advisor and Estudio Payet, Rey, Cauvi, Pérez acted as legal advisor to Alpayana in this transaction.

SOURCE Alpayana S.A.C.