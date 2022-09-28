ALOHA CANADA! KING'S HAWAIIAN IS MAKING ITS WAY TO A GROCERY STORE NEAR YOU

King's Hawaiian Debuts Its Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls Just in Time for Holiday Celebrations

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ -- King's Hawaiian, the bakers behind the number 1 roll in the U.S., is now available throughout Canada with the introduction of its iconic Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls, which are soft and fluffy with the perfect touch of sweetness. The irresistibly delicious rolls are the perfect addition to dinner tables, especially around the holidays, complementing any meal and are great for snacking or making leftover Thanksgiving sandwiches. Canadians can now find the Rolls at Loblaws and SaveOn Foods locations nationwide as a 12-pack.

King’s Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

"We have dreamed of expanding our Ohana for a long time and couldn't think of a better time to welcome Canada into our family than around the holiday season," said Samantha Guerreiro, Head of New Opportunities at King's Hawaiian. "We believe that the best times are spent together around the table with family and friends and are thrilled to have our Rolls be a part of celebrations across the country – from Slider Sunday (our new favorite weekly tradition!) to Thanksgiving and Christmas, we hope our Sweet Rolls are the perfect addition to gatherings and make this season that much sweeter."

For more information about King's Hawaiian, including recipes with the soft and fluffy King's Hawaiian Rolls, perfect for any Thanksgiving or holiday celebration, head to www.KingsHawaiian.com and on social media at Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About KING'S HAWAIIAN

Founded more than 70 years ago in Hilo, Hawaii, by Robert R. Taira, KING'S HAWAIIAN is a family-owned business that for three generations has been dedicated to providing irresistible, original recipe Hawaii-inspired foods made with Aloha Spirit. A priority for the company is sharing the Hawaiian Way – a uniquely Hawaiian approach to hospitality based on graciousness, generosity, and a commitment to making everyone feel a part of the KING'S HAWAIIAN 'ohana' (extended family). KING'S HAWAIIAN makes the #1 roll in the United States, along with other great Hawaii-inspired foods including hamburger buns, slider buns, pretzel bread, sandwich bread and more. The soft and fluffy texture of KING'S HAWAIIAN bread adds the perfect touch of sweetness to a wide variety of recipes and occasions, including everyone's favorite weekly tradition, Slider Sunday family meals. The company operates baking facilities in Torrance, California, and Oakwood, Georgia. For more information, visit the company's website at www.KingsHawaiian.com, or find KING'S HAWAIIAN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE King's Hawaiian

For further information: Hannah Gray, [email protected], 212.679.6600