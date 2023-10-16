MONTRÉAL, Oct. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Bird Global, Inc. (OTCQX:BRDS) ("Bird"), the largest and most popular sustainable micromobility provider in Canada, is pleased to share that a recent survey conducted by Léger Marketing found that more than half (51%) of Montrealers are in favor of the launch of a self-service e-scooter program in Montreal for the 2024 season. Among the 18- to 34-years old bracket, the support reaches 62%. This support for e-scooters reflects the success met by Bird's e-scooter programs in Laval and Parc Jean-Drapeau this summer.

There is also a strong desire for increased access to mobility in Montreal with 58% of respondents aged between 18- and 34-years old indicating they would like to have more micromobility options available in the city. Out of all of those in favor of increasing micromobility options, more than half (54%) of respondents said they would be likely to use self-service e-scooters if they were available in Montreal.

These results show that more micromobility options are needed to meet the mobility needs of all. E-scooters continue to grow in popularity and have been identified by many has a desired addition to the existing "transport cocktail". As the 2023 season of the Parc Jean-Drapeau pilot project will soon come to an end, Bird would welcome the opportunity to expend the scope of the project in 2024 and offer its e-scooter services to more Montrealers across the city.

"The message is clear, Montrealers want to have access to an e-scooter program that can meet their mobility needs. Bird has successfully deployed e-scooter fleets in Laval and Parc Jean-Drapeau this summer and proven that with the right measures in place e-scooters can be a success and a benefit to cities. I hope all stakeholders can work together to deliver on this important demand from citizens." - Stewart Lyons, CEO of Bird Canada

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Bird's cleaner, affordable, and on-demand mobility solutions are available in more than 350 cities, primarily across Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. We take a collaborative, community-first approach to micromobility. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

