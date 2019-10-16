Almost One-Third of Canadians Say Back Pain Limiting Their Work & Daily Lives

Canadians urged to #GetSpineActive on World Spine Day to prevent injuries and physical

disorders; one in four work absences due to back pain, second only to common cold

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - According to the Canadian Chiropractic Association (CCA), more than 11 million Canadians suffer from an injury or disorder that affects their movement, with one in eight reporting a chronic back problem and almost one-third indicating activity limitations due to back pain.

These numbers are higher than they need to be, according to chiropractors across the country who treat approximately 4.5 million Canadians each year. They also shed light on the broad societal and economic impact of those affected, including that forty per cent of all work absences are due to back pain, second only to the common cold.

Coinciding with World Spine Day on October 16, the CCA is raising awareness of the treatment options available to Canadians, and the importance of physical activity, with a campaign called "Get Spine Active" (#GetSpineActive). World Spine Day has become a focus in raising awareness of back pain and other spinal issues. With health professionals, exercise and rehabilitation experts, public health advocates, schoolchildren and patients all taking part, World Spine Day will be celebrated on every continent.

"Canadians who want to improve their physical health and well-being can do so by staying active," said Alison Dantas, Chief Executive Officer at Canadian Chiropractic Association. "Now more than ever, we want to encourage Canadians to consider chiropractors as an integral member of their healthcare team to achieve better outcomes and improve their quality of life."

Chiropractors help Canadians reduce pain, restore function and improve quality of life

The spine is a critical part of the body, holding up the head, arms and torso. With over 60 joints in the spine, it's important that they function properly so the spine can keep the body upright while protecting spinal cord and nerves.

Chiropractors are spine, muscle, and nervous system experts who reduce pain and restore function, helping Canadians better manage their musculoskeletal pain. They are musculoskeletal (MSK) experts, providing the assessment, diagnosis, treatment and preventative care originating from the muscular, skeletal and nervous systems. Chiropractic is also a drug-free, non-invasive treatment.

According to the 2017 report All Pain, No Gain: Shining a Light on Canada's Back Pain and Opioid Crisis, 90 per cent of Canadians who have used a chiropractor to help with their muscle and joint pain believe that it improved their overall quality of life, more than any other method. And despite the high levels of satisfaction among those choosing a chiropractor for care, people in under-serviced parts of Canada often have no access to care for spinal pain and disability.

Injuries and physical disorders can become chronic and painful if left untreated

The number of Canadians affected by injuries, back pain and physical disorders is so significant that the CCA hopes to spark a robust dialogue among Canadians on World Spine Day around the seriousness of the issue, its impact, and simple ways to prevent and treat it. The most common injuries or disorders treated by chiropractors are sprains, strains, low back pain and neck pain. While conditions can be either mild or severe, they can become chronic if left undiagnosed and untreated.

"Too many Canadians leave their injuries and physical disorders untreated until they are in significant pain which limits mobility and their quality of life," said Dr. Sasha Hamid, an associate chiropractor with the CURAVITA Health Group in Ottawa. "In this case, movement truly is medicine and even simple exercises can help Canadians maintain flexibility and avoid chronic pain. It's time for more Canadians to take control of their physical health and well-being by looking after their spines and staying active."

Easy ways to #GetSpineActive

The CCA and Canada's chiropractors have several recommendations to help Canadians #GetSpineActive:

Start Moving: Being physically active helps prevent and manage injuries or disorders related to sprains, strains, low back pain and neck pain. It can also help maintain strength and mobility. Physical activity is also crucial to maintaining overall health, mobility and quality of life and will help ensure Canadians can continue to do the many activities they love.

Being physically active helps prevent and manage injuries or disorders related to sprains, strains, low back pain and neck pain. It can also help maintain strength and mobility. Physical activity is also crucial to maintaining overall health, mobility and quality of life and will help ensure Canadians can continue to do the many activities they love. Get Into a Daily Routine: Doing daily exercise and movement to keep your spine functioning properly may help to prevent joints from getting creaky and painful.

Doing daily exercise and movement to keep your spine functioning properly may help to prevent joints from getting creaky and painful. Educate Yourself: On World Spine Day, Canadians are encouraged to #GetSpineActive. Visit https://www.chiropractic.ca/blog/world-spine-day-2019-toolkit/ for additional information, activities and tips for staying active.

On World Spine Day, Canadians are encouraged to #GetSpineActive. Visit https://www.chiropractic.ca/blog/world-spine-day-2019-toolkit/ for additional information, activities and tips for staying active. Consult a Chiropractor: Chiropractors help to keep Canadians moving. Despite a common misconception, those suffering don't need a referral to visit one. To learn more about chiropractors and how they can help, visit www.chiropractic.ca.

About World Spine Day and Back Pain Worldwide

Taking place on October 16 each year, World Spine Day has become a focus in raising awareness of back pain and other spinal issues. With health professionals, exercise and rehabilitation experts, public health advocates, schoolchildren and patients all taking part, World Spine Day will be celebrated on every continent.

World Spine Day highlights the importance of spinal health and well-being. Promotion of physical activity, good posture, responsible lifting and healthy working conditions are all encouraged, as is people looking after their spines and staying active.

With an estimated one billion people worldwide suffering from back pain, it affects all age groups, from children to the elderly. It is the biggest single cause of disability on the planet, with one in four adults estimated to suffer from back pain during their lives. Prevention is therefore key and this year's World Spine Day will be encouraging people to take steps to be kind to their spines.

About the Canadian Chiropractic Association

The Canadian Chiropractic Association (CCA) is a national association representing Canada's 9,000 licensed Doctors of Chiropractic. Approximately 4.5 million Canadians use the services of a chiropractor each year. The CCA advocates on behalf of members and their patients to advance the quality and accessibility of chiropractic care in Canada and to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the healthcare system. For more information on the CCA or for a referral to a doctor of chiropractic, please visit www.chiropractic.ca or contact your provincial association.

SOURCE Canadian Chiropractic Association

For further information: Aby Bueno, Broad Reach Communications, T: 416-858-3135, E: abueno@BRPR.ca

Related Links

https://www.chiropractic.ca/

