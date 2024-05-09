Almega Corporation Ushers in a New Chapter of Growth as the Ontario Securities Commission Grants Almega EMD Inc an Exempt Market Dealer Registration

TORONTO, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Almega Corporation ("Almega Corp"), a real estate development firm with over 12 years experience operating in the GTA, is proud to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Almega EMD Inc. ("Almega EMD"), has been granted an Exempt Market Dealer ("EMD") registration, effective April 30, 2024. This milestone achievement signifies a pivotal moment, as it empowers Almega Corp to distribute real estate investment opportunities directly to their clients and partners.

"We are thrilled to announce our Exempt Market Dealer registration, marking a significant milestone for Almega," said Basem Hanna, CEO at Almega Corp and Almega EMD "This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to ensuring investors are dealt with honestly, fairly and in accordance with the protections and protocols under securities regulation."

Benefits for Investors: Lower Fees, Enhanced Access and Diversification

Almega EMD can now offer direct access to Almega Corp's investment offerings without the need to pay commissions to a third party EMD; with all savings being passed on to the investor. The EMD license will also allow Almega EMD to offer other types of real estate based securities, that have been vetted and approved by management. This possible expanded range of investment offerings may help investors better diversify their real estate portfolios and potentially capitalize on unique opportunities, based on their risk appetite and, investment needs and circumstances.

Alignment with Regulatory Standards: Upholding Investor Protection

As a licensed Exempt Market Dealer, Almega EMD is committed to acting in accordance with best industry practices, in line with the protections and protocols under securities regulation. The company undertakes a rigorous due diligence process before making investments available to clients, is committed to dealing with its clients in an honest and transparent manner, and is committed to acting in the best interests of clients.

Continued Focus on Real Estate Investments

Almega Corp remains steadfast in its commitment to real estate. Interested investors are encouraged to contact Almega EMD to learn more about exciting investment opportunities currently available. Please note these investments are available only to qualified investors and are not available to the general investing public.

About Almega Corporation

Almega Corp is a vertically integrated Canadian private real estate development company, whose decisions and actions are driven by its core values of trust, respect, equality, and compassion. The firm has over $1.0 billion in active and completed projects.

Almega EMD Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Almega Corp, is an Exempt Market Dealer registered in Ontario. The firm specializes in the distribution of real estate-based investments. Almega EMD's goal is to provide Canada's diverse communities with tools to help them achieve financial security and create generational wealth.

Almega Corp proudly donates 10 per cent of its profits to charitable causes selected by its employees.

For further information: For media inquiries, contact our Investor Relations team : [email protected]