Allvision IO Newest Offering Creates Digital Infrastructure Maps with Enhanced Data

Allvision's asset management solution now offers data coverage

PITTSBURGH, March 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- Allvision IO, a geospatial analytics company providing insights and asset management to the transportation sector with specific applications for urban mobility, rail and road asset owners, announced today a collaboration with TomTom, the location technology specialist. Allvision is now able to offer a solution that hasn't been practical or affordable in the past - continuously updated asset information and tracking solutions at an affordable price.

Allvision's platform aggregates multiple sources of data and, through the power of machine learning and cloud computing, provides tools to deliver actionable information. With this platform, organizations can pinpoint assets, including signage, streetlights, overpasses, paint lines, guardrails, telephone poles, ADA compliant sidewalks, vegetation encroachment, and more. Gone are the days where asset audits and inspections are done manually. With TomTom Mobile Mapping (MoMa) data on the Allvision platform, the possibilities are endless for high-definition mapping and the future of on demand asset identification.