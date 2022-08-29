ALLSWELL - THE VALUE CANNABIS BRAND FROM GLASS HOUSE BRANDS - LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER LINE OF VEGAN CANNABIS GUMMIES

Now available in six unique flavors at select dispensaries across California, Allswell gummies offer customers potency and quality at unbeatable value

LONG BEACH, CA and TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Glass House Brands, Inc. (NEO: GLAS.A.U) (NEO: GLAS.WT.U) (OTCQX: GLASF) (OTCQX: GHBWF) – one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S. – today launched an all-new line of vegan THC gummies under its value cannabis brand, Allswell , which serves as a uniting force to bring better feelings, peaceful bodies and calmer minds to all. Each package of Allswell gummies contains 100mg of THC (i.e., ten gummies with a dose of 10mg each) for a potent and delicious treat at an unbeatable price point of $10 MSRP per package or $1 MSRP per gummy.

Available in six unique flavors – three sour and three sweet – Allswell cannabis-infused gummies offer customers potency and quality at unbeatable value (CNW Group/Glass House Brands Inc.)

"The Allswell brand was created with a singular mission – to ensure the benefits of cannabis would be available to everyone regardless of dietary restrictions – and we are excited to be adding these delicious and potent gummies to the brand's lineup of best-selling flower and pre-rolls," said Hilal Tabsh, Chief Revenue Officer for Glass House Brands. "Like all of our other Allswell products, this new line of gummies is a perfect solution for canna-sseurs looking to save without sacrificing quality. We can't wait for our customers to experience them and to bring the benefits of cannabis to even more people."

Knowing that some consumers like their gummies sweet and others prefer flavors on the sour side, Allswell's line of affordable THC gummies are available in six unique flavors – three sweet and three sour – that span the full spectrum of cannabis, including Sativa, Indica and Hybrid varieties. The six flavor offerings currently available include:

THE SWEET SIDE

THE SOUR SIDE

Allswell gummies are now available for purchase by adults 21+ at select dispensaries across the state of California. To learn more or find your nearest retailer, please visit www.AllswellHighs.com .

About Glass House Brands

Glass House Brands Inc. is one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., with a decisive focus on the California market and building leading, lasting brands to serve consumers across all segments. From its greenhouse cultivation operations to its manufacturing practices, from brand-building to retailing, the company's efforts are rooted in the respect for people, the environment, and the community that co-founders Kyle Kazan and Graham Farrar instilled at the outset. Through its portfolio of brands, which includes Glass House Farms, Plus, Allswell, FIELD, Forbidden Flowers, and Mama Sue Wellness, Glass House Brands is committed to realizing its vision of excellence: outstanding cannabis products, produced sustainably, for the benefit of all. For more information and company updates, visit www.glasshousegroup.com.

