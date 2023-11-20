Allstate Canada Supporting The Shoebox Project for Women in Cultivating a Culture of Care

Starting November 20, select Allstate Agencies will be operating as drop off locations for people to donate gift-filled shoeboxes.

MARKHAM, ON, Nov. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - For an eighth consecutive year, The Allstate Foundation of Canada is pledging its support of The Shoebox Project for Women ("The Shoebox Project"), as the organization aims to help uplift and empower women experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness through in-kind donations, education and community participation.

The Shoebox Project for Women Logo (CNW Group/Allstate Insurance Company of Canada)

"We're proud to continue to 'cultivate a culture of care' within our company," says London Bradley, President and CEO of Allstate Insurance Company of Canada ("Allstate Canada") and President of The Allstate Foundation of Canada. "Not only do we encourage our employees and customers to donate and volunteer, we also work in partnership with The Shoebox Project to share resources to raise awareness about issues of homelessness in Canada, and how it disproportionally affects women of colour, women living with a disability, as well as women experiencing some form of violence."

According to The Shoebox Project:

A 2017 survey found that 44% of Violence Against Women shelters were full on any given day.

30% of Canadians experiencing homelessness come from Indigenous communities.

About 96% of women experiencing homelessness have dealt with some form of violence.

In Canada , there are more women than men with disabilities living on low incomes or in poverty.

, there are more women than men with disabilities living on low incomes or in poverty. 28% of women-led households are in need of safe and affordable housing for themselves and their children.

"This year, we are encouraging our supporters to 'Cultivate a Culture of Care,'" says Lesley Hendry, Executive Director, The Shoebox Project for Women. "A Shoebox Project gift is a powerful reminder for women experiencing or at risk of homelessness that they have not been forgotten. We believe that our gift drives set in motion a chain reaction of kindness and compassion that brings communities together, promotes equity, and inspires resilience and self-motivation in each Shoebox recipient."

Starting November 20, select Allstate agencies will be operating as drop off locations for people to donate gift-filled shoeboxes. Please note that drop-off dates vary slightly based on the area . For a full list of participating agencies and their local drop-off dates, click the link here.

Since 2015, Allstate Canada and The Allstate Foundation of Canada have collected over 9,000 gift-filled shoeboxes and donated over $175,000 in support of the organization.

The Allstate Foundation of Canada's mission to foster an environment of inclusion, involvement and empowerment for those who experience barriers to financial independence, with a focus on the following three program areas – disrupting the cycle of domestic abuse, championing inclusive and accessible housing, and empowering employees to create local community impact.

To learn how to make the perfect shoebox gift or discover other ways to support The Shoebox Project, follow us on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.shoeboxproject.ca/ways-to-give/main.

