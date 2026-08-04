Allnorth Consultants Limited Appoints Greg Northcott as Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER BC, Aug. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- Allnorth Consultants Limited ("Allnorth"), a multidisciplinary engineering, project delivery, and construction services company, today announced the appointment of Greg Northcott, CPA, CMA, as Chief Executive Officer, effective August 17, 2026.

Greg Northcott - Allnorth CEO effective August 17, 2026

With more than 25 years of leadership experience in the engineering, construction, and environmental services sectors across Canada, Greg has a proven track record of leading multidisciplinary teams and project portfolios, delivering market-leading client service, sustainable growth, and strong financial performance while fostering a culture of safety, employee engagement, and technical excellence.

Most recently, Greg served as Chief Executive Officer of Egis Canada, where he completed the integration of a major acquisition, developed and implemented the company's long-term strategic plan, strengthened the executive leadership team, and significantly increased the company's project backlog while maintaining a strong focus on operational excellence. Prior to Egis, he held senior executive leadership roles at WSP Canada, including Chief Operating Officer, where he helped improve operating margins, strengthen project execution, and optimize national operations. He has also held leadership positions with MasTec Canada and AECOM Canada.

"I am incredibly honoured to join Allnorth and excited for the opportunity to work alongside our talented team and valued clients," said Greg. "I look forward to building on the company's strong foundation, deep expertise, and client-focused culture as we continue to grow, deliver exceptional results, and realize our full potential together."

Bob Kroeger, who currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Allnorth Consultants Limited and will continue as Chief Executive Officer of Allnorth Global Consultants Inc., will support Greg and the leadership team in an advisory capacity, providing continuity, strategic guidance, and institutional knowledge while supporting the execution of Allnorth's long-term strategy.

"Greg is an accomplished leader with extensive experience building strong organizations, developing exceptional teams, and driving sustainable growth," said Bob. "His leadership, vision, and deep understanding of our industry make him the ideal person to lead Allnorth into its next chapter. I look forward to working alongside Greg and the leadership team to build on the momentum we have created and continue delivering value for our clients, employees, and partners."

ABOUT ALLNORTH CONSULTANTS LIMITED

Allnorth is a privately held, multi-disciplinary engineering, project delivery and construction services company established in 1995. We service clients primarily in the metals and minerals, energy and renewables, fiber and chemicals and infrastructure sectors. With offices across Canada and in the US, we provide a single point of contact to clients looking for smart and practical solutions to their project needs.

For more information visit: allnorth.com

SOURCE Allnorth Consultants Ltd.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Bob Kroeger, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], +1 678-543-9444