ALLNORTH EXPANDS PULP & PAPER LEADERSHIP WITH ADDITION OF INDUSTRY VETERAN ANDREW HALL

With more than 35 years of experience in the global pulp and paper industry, Andrew Hall brings expertise spanning capital project development and execution, process engineering, mill operations, business consulting, and strategic planning. Having held senior-level positions with both owner organizations and major engineering consulting firms, he has delivered major capital projects across five continents, including serving as Lead Process Engineer on what was at the time the world's largest single-line pulp mill, and as EPCM Project Manager on a full-scale dissolving pulp mill conversion.

Most recently, he held full profit and loss responsibility for a major consulting firm's Canadian bioproducts business. His technical expertise includes fibrelines, pulp drying systems, and mill-wide optimization, with extensive experience as subject matter expert and technical lead on front-end engineering and feasibility studies. His work has consistently delivered measurable outcomes in energy reduction, water savings, and operational cost optimization.

"Andrew Hall's appointment reflects the calibre of talent we're attracting as Allnorth continues to grow its presence in the pulp and paper sector and support our clients on increasingly complex projects," said Kris Kotzer, Allnorth's Chief Operating Officer. "His depth of technical knowledge, combined with hands-on experience leading projects from both the owner's and consultant's side, enables him to bring a practical, integrated perspective that helps our clients reduce risk and deliver projects with confidence."

ABOUT ALLNORTH CONSULTANTS LIMITED

Allnorth is a privately held, multi-disciplinary engineering, project delivery and construction services company established in 1995. We service clients in the Metals and Minerals, Energy and Renewables, Fiber and Chemicals, and Infrastructure market segments. With offices across Canada and in the US, we provide a single point of contact to clients looking for smart and practical solutions to their project needs.

For more information visit www.allnorth.com.

SOURCE Allnorth Consultants Ltd.

Kris Kotzer, Chief Operations Officer, Allnorth Consultants Limited, +1 604-612-9064 , [email protected]