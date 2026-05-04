ALLNORTH FUELS PULP & PAPER TEAM GROWTH WITH ADDITION OF INDUSTRY SUBJECT MATTER EXPERTS

VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Allnorth Consultants Limited (Allnorth) announced today that Ryno Eksteen and Jacques du Plessis have joined the company effective immediately. Their arrival marks a significant step in strengthening Allnorth's technical leadership and execution capabilities as the company continues to expand its footprint in the pulp and paper industry across North America.

Ryno Eksteen joins the organization with nearly 25 years of experience leading large‑scale industrial capital projects across the pulp and paper, bio‑based, power generation, and manufacturing sectors. He has held senior project leadership roles with multinational companies and has delivered complex projects valued at over $600 million across North America, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. Ryno brings a well‑rounded, execution‑focused perspective shaped by experience working with owner organizations, engineering firms, equipment suppliers, and contractors, and is widely respected for his disciplined approach to project delivery and team leadership.

Jacques du Plessis brings more than 30 years of experience delivering engineering design for complex capital projects in the pulp & paper, mining, renewable energy and industrial processing sectors. He has extensive experience leading multidisciplinary engineering teams through FEL feasibility studies and detailed engineering design and has a proven track record of managing engineering for large industrial upgrades and greenfield facilities across Canada, and internationally. Jacques is highly experienced in coordinating engineering teams across global offices while delivering capital projects safely, on schedule and within budget.

"We're thrilled to welcome both Ryno Eksteen and Jacques du Plessis to the Allnorth team," said Kris Kotzer, Allnorth's Chief Operating Officer. He continued, "Each of them brings a unique blend of technical expertise, project delivery excellence and industry knowledge that will enable us to further position Allnorth as a trusted partner on complex projects, and strengthen our ability to deliver practical, reliable and high-quality solutions for our clients."

ABOUT ALLNORTH CONSULTANTS LIMITED

Allnorth is a privately held, multi-disciplinary engineering, project delivery and construction services company established in 1995. We service clients in the Metals and Minerals, Energy and Renewables, Fiber and Chemicals, and Infrastructure market segments. With offices across Canada and in the US, we provide a single point of contact to clients looking for smart and practical solutions to their project needs.

For more information visit www.allnorth.com.

SOURCE Allnorth Consultants Ltd.

Kris Kotzer, Chief Operations Officer, Allnorth Consultants Limited, +1 604-612-9064, [email protected]