Allison Taylor, CEO of Invico Capital Corporation, Receives Wealth Professional Award for Female Executive of the Year

CALGARY, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - INVICO CAPITAL CORPORATION ("Invico") is very proud to announce that Allison Taylor is the 2019 recipient of the WP Women in Wealth Management Female Executive of the Year. Allison was chosen from a field of seven finalists, all of whom should be congratulated on their individual achievements. Commenting on the Award Allison said, "We have worked hard at Invico to establish an environment that fosters achievement by women at all levels of our organization. Sixty percent (60%) of our team are women, including senior levels of the company. I'm honored to share this award with everyone in the firm who has made this possible". Allison continued, "While we have seen some advancement of woman throughout the workforce, the financial industry still needs to make significant strides to mentor and encourage women to reach the highest levels of these organizations".

