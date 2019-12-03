Allison Taylor, CEO of Invico Capital Corporation, Receives Wealth Professional Award for Female Executive of the Year
Dec 03, 2019, 08:00 ET
CALGARY, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - INVICO CAPITAL CORPORATION ("Invico") is very proud to announce that Allison Taylor is the 2019 recipient of the WP Women in Wealth Management Female Executive of the Year. Allison was chosen from a field of seven finalists, all of whom should be congratulated on their individual achievements. Commenting on the Award Allison said, "We have worked hard at Invico to establish an environment that fosters achievement by women at all levels of our organization. Sixty percent (60%) of our team are women, including senior levels of the company. I'm honored to share this award with everyone in the firm who has made this possible". Allison continued, "While we have seen some advancement of woman throughout the workforce, the financial industry still needs to make significant strides to mentor and encourage women to reach the highest levels of these organizations".
Invico has focused consistently on generating strong returns by building out a portfolio of niche private debt investments focused in Western Canada and the United States in combination with a non-operated energy working interest portfolio. Allison's award comes on the heals of Invico's recognition at the Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, placing 2nd in the Private Debt category. Jason Brooks, President of Invico, comments "Allison has been my partner in Invico since inception and I'm proud of the recognition she is finally receiving. Invico's diverse work force, in a traditionally male dominated industry, is a key strength and both awards arriving within a month of each other is tangible demonstration of this quality".
Founded in 2005, Invico Capital Corporation is a Calgary, Alberta based alternative investment fund management firm with approximately $500 million of private capital under management. Invico was formed with the objective of creating a firm based on successful long-term relationships, hard work, careful analysis and focused decision-making.
Link to relevant websites:
https://www.wealthprofessional.ca/women-in-wealth-management/women-in-wealth-management-award-winners-revealed-323238.aspx
SOURCE Invico Capital Corporation
For further information: Jason Brooks, jwbrooks@invicocapital.com
Share this article