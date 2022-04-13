Allied Universal Appoints Darren Pedersen to Lead and Expand Canadian Operations

TORONTO, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ -- Allied Universal®, the leading global security and facility services company announces the appointment of Darren Pedersen as President, Allied Universal Canada with the expansion of security services in Canada under the Allied Universal brand. Allied Universal acquired G4S Secure Solutions Ltd. last year creating the leader in global security services.

Darren Pedersen joined G4S Cash Solutions in 1997 starting as Operations Supervisor and worked his way up to General Manager for Mississauga/Greater Toronto Area (GTA). On the sale of the cash business in February 2014, Pedersen remained with the guarding business and was appointed to Director Commercial Operations, GTA and Durham Region. In March 2015, he was promoted to Regional Vice President, GTA. In December 2016, he took up the position of Regional Vice President Central, Eastern and Operations Support and in 2017 was promoted to Senior Vice President, Guarding.

"Darren's 25-plus years of experience, proven leadership skills and innate strategic capabilities give him a solid foundation for success in his new role," said Steve Jones, Global Chairman and CEO, Allied Universal. "Darren excels at building high-functioning teams, providing excellent customer service and ensuring continuous improvement. We look forward to significant growth in Canada under Darren's leadership."

The vast services of Allied Universal Canada include guarding, Allied Universal® Technology Services, Mobile Patrol, Concierge Services, Executive Protection, Elite Protection Professional (EPP) and Security Clearances. Allied Universal Canada provides security services across all Canadian provinces and key national markets including Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto and Montreal and specializes in multiple vertical markets including data centres, construction, commercial real estate, financial services, distribution, logistics and high technology.

"Unlike other security organizations in Canada, Allied Universal is able to provide clients with a global resource while ensuring that we remain laser-focused on fostering strong local relationships and service offerings from guarding to technology services and executive protection," said Darren Pedersen, President, Allied Universal Canada. "With experience and deep industry expertise across a wide array of industries, Allied Universal Canada is leveraging the right combination of trained security personnel, data and cutting-edge technology, and deploying smarter, more effective security programs for our clients."

"Allied Universal blends seasoned experience and depth with a commitment to continuous improvement and innovation that drives industry-leading security solutions forward," adds Pedersen. "Canada is a vital security market in North America and we are implementing best-in-class tools, technologies and practices to elevate safety initiatives for our clients."

Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company, provides proactive security services and cutting-edge smart technology to deliver tailored, integrated security solutions that allow clients to focus on their core business. Through our vast global network of more than 800,000 employees, we leverage best practices in communities all over the world. With revenues at approximately $20 billion, we are supported by efficient processes and systems that can only come with scale to help deliver our promise locally: keeping people safe so our communities can thrive. We believe there is no greater purpose than serving and safeguarding customers, communities, and people in today's world. Allied Universal is There for you®. For more information, please visit www.ausecurity.ca.

