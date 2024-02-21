Alliander Selects Copperleaf to Optimize Asset Investment Planning

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Copperleaf® Technologies Inc. (TSX: CPLF) ("Copperleaf" or the "Company"), announces the selection of its asset investment planning and decision analytics solution by Alliander.

Alliander comprises a group of network companies including the distribution network operator Liander and Qirion. Together they represent high-quality knowledge of energy networks, energy technology and technical innovations. The group consults with its partners and shareholders about future plans and proposes solutions to complex issues surrounding the energy transition.

The Copperleaf solution offers an out-of-the-box approach to multi-year asset investment planning, enabling value-based, risk-informed decision-making to create defensible, executable investment plans.

Copperleaf Portfolio™ enables companies to maximize investment returns by optimizing their investment portfolios within specified constraints and targets, improving risk visibility and asset performance, enhancing governance in both long-term and short-term planning processes, and significantly reducing planning time.

"Energy and network companies around the world are currently facing huge challenges including resource constraints and material shortages, especially in the Netherlands where supply chains are so unstable," said Karim Jawad, Regional Sales Manager for Central Europe at Copperleaf. "We look forward to working with Alliander, together with the Copperleaf certified consultants from our partner Accenture Netherlands, to assist Alliander with its asset investment planning."

"Copperleaf provides a best-in-class solution for portfolio planning," added Stefan Sadnicki, Managing Director for Copperleaf in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). "Alliander joins a growing group of energy and network companies in Europe who are leveraging Copperleaf's advanced capabilities to minimize risk, maximize value, and face the energy transition with confidence."

About Alliander

Alliander comprises a group of companies including Liander, Qirion and Kenter. Serving millions of customers throughout the country, the group offers innovative and sustainable solutions and services that contribute to the new energy system.

About Copperleaf

Copperleaf (TSX:CPLF) provides enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure. We leverage operational and financial data to empower our clients to make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value. What sets us apart is our commitment to providing extraordinary experiences, shaped by people who care deeply, products that deliver exceptional value, and partnerships that stand the test of time. Copperleaf is a patron of The Institute of Asset Management and actively participates in shaping the future of asset management standards, including ISO 55000. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, our solutions are distributed and supported by regional staff and partners worldwide. Together, we are transforming how the world sees value.

