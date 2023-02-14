Alliance REIT Announces Appointment of David Lieberman to Board of Trustees

Veteran commercial real estate executive brings more than three decades of multi-residential sales, valuation, and land development experience to the board

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Alliance REIT, a Toronto based Real Estate Investment Trust which builds and manages boutique multifamily properties in turn of century buildings, today announced the appointment of David Lieberman to the Board of Trustees, effective immediately as an independent trustee.

Mr. Lieberman's career in commercial real estate spans more than 35 years and he is well-recognized as one of Toronto's top multi-residential brokers. He currently serves as Principal and Vice President of the National Apartment Team, and Sales Representative in the Multi-Residential Division of the Capital Markets Group at Avison Young where he works on behalf of large private and institutional organizations, and where his many contributions have earned him recognition as a member of Avison Young's Circle of Excellence list.

"David's impressive track-record within the commercial real estate sector is well aligned with Alliance, making him an ideal addition to the Board," said Hooman Tabesh, CEO & Trustee of Alliance REIT. "His wealth of experience and well-honed skill set will be invaluable, and we look forward to his contributions as we grow Alliance's footprint in the Toronto market."

Mr. Lieberman is actively involved in community fundraising, participating on the board of several charitable organizations, and raising millions of dollars towards Mount Sinai Hospital, Princess Margaret Hospital, and other charitable institutions. He is a member of the Canadian Real Estate Association and the Toronto Real Estate Board. He received his MBA from Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto and a BA from the University of Western Ontario.

"It's an honor to join Alliance's Board of Trustees," said David Lieberman. "I have watched Alliance's growth over the past seven years and am a huge supporter of their work. I look forward to working alongside the management team united by the same mission to expand the availability of quality, best in class multi-residential rental buildings in the Toronto market."

"It is through Alliance's unwavering commitment to our residents and investors that we continue to drive profitable growth for our investors, and build comfortable, well-crafted, well-maintained homes for our residents. With the addition of Mr. Lieberman to our board, our goal is to build on this commitment and provide an even stronger offering," added Tabesh.

About Alliance REIT

Established in 2016, Alliance REIT is a Toronto based Real Estate Investment Trust which develops and manages unique multifamily boutique properties in dynamic urban neighbourhoods that attract discerning residents. The company is comprised of a local group of accredited investors, discerning residents, attentive property managers, professional real estate developers and committed community members. Alliance has provided superior value growth compared to all major indices including all public REITs since inception. For more information: www.alliancereit.com

