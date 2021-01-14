Alliance REIT and Atlas One Announce Fund-Raising Partnership

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Alliance Real Estate Investment Trust (Alliance REIT) and Atlas One Digital Securities Inc. (Atlas One) announced a partnership today to leverage Atlas One's digital securities platform to offer units of Alliance REIT to a wider net of accredited investors.

Atlas One was recently granted registration as an Exempt Market Dealer by the British Columbia Securities Commission. Vancouver-based Atlas One plans to launch its digital securities platform in the coming weeks and will feature quality investment offerings issued using blockchain technology.

"We are excited to work together with Alliance REIT to bring their offering to our digital securities platform" says Atlas One's CEO George Nast. "Alliance REIT's investment process and track-record of strong performance is a terrific example of the quality offerings we will bring to Canadian accredited investors ."

Toronto-based Alliance REIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust established in 2016, and provides direct investments in premium multifamily real estate. Alliance REIT builds unique living spaces in boutique properties, and focuses on dynamic urban neighbourhoods that attract discerning residents. Alliance has provided superior returns compared to all major indices including all public REITs since inception.

"Atlas One's digital securities platform gives us an innovative new channel to access new investors" says Alliance REIT's CEO Hooman Tabesh. "We are excited about working with Atlas One to increase access to Alliance REIT for accredited investors through digital securities."

Atlas One, founded in 2020, has the vision to increase access and liquidity to private capital markets by digitizing securities.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. Person (as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act) or a person in the United States, unless an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

SOURCE Atlas One

For further information: Atlas One, [email protected], www.atlasone.ca; Alliance REIT, [email protected], www.alliancereit.com

Related Links

https://atlasone.ca/

