Allan Edwards, Inc. Expands with New Calgary Office and Subsidiary, Allan Edwards Canada Inc.

TULSA, Okla., June 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Allan Edwards, Inc., a leader in pipeline marketing and distribution, announces the opening of a new office in Calgary and the establishment of Allan Edwards Canada Inc., a separate entity under the Allan Edwards, Inc. brand, effective May 1, 2025. This expansion addresses growing customer needs and strengthens service across the U.S.-Canada border.

Allan Edwards Canada Inc. will operate as a standalone subsidiary, tailored to serve Canadian customers while aligning with Allan Edwards, Inc.'s focus on marketing and distributing pipeline products. The move enhances the company's ability to deliver resources efficiently, supporting humanity's thriving future. Tom Raptis has been named President of Allan Edwards Canada Inc., leading this new division.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new office in Calgary, a city known for its vibrant business environment and strategic importance in the energy sector. This expansion marks a significant milestone for Allan Edwards Canada Inc., as we continue to grow our presence and capabilities across Canada. Our new Calgary office will enable us to better serve our Canadian Clients, providing them with the high-quality services and innovative solutions they have come to expect from us. We are excited to become a part of the Calgary community and look forward to contributing to its economic growth and development.

Thank you to our dedicated team and valued clients for their ongoing support. We are confident that this new chapter will bring even greater success and opportunities for all." said Tom Raptis, President of Allan Edwards Canada Inc.

The new Calgary office is located at 5186 80th Avenue SE and will be fully operational as of May 1, 2025. For more information, please contact Tom Raptis at [email protected] or (403) 681-0750.

Allan Edwards, Inc. is a trusted leader in the pipeline industry, providing innovative solutions for pipeline integrity across the globe. Backed by decades of experience and a commitment to quality, the company delivers proven products including pipeline weighting, concrete coating, and repair sleeve solutions.

Allan Edwards Canada Inc., is a standalone subsidiary

Contact Information:

Tom Raptis.

403-681-0750

[email protected]

SOURCE Allan Edwards, Inc.