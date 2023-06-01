All work no play: 80% of Canadian men have forgone pursuing a personal passion, Schick survey

Schick® launches the Schick Pursue Your Passions contest granting 4 winners $5,000 to experience something they love

TORONTO, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - While having a hobby outside of work may lead to a more fulfilling life, a recent survey from Schick® shows that the 8 in 10 Canadian men have skipped pursuing their passions, with two-thirds attributing the reason to a lack of financial resources.

Schick wants to make it easier for men to experience their personal interests through the Schick Pursue Your Passions Contest where men have a chance to win one of four $5,000 cash prizes.

"We were disheartened to learn that 80% of Canadian men have a passion they want to pursue but haven't had a chance due to time or money. As a brand that celebrates individuality and your right to express yourself however you like, we want to help Canadian men pursue whatever it is they love," says Shelby Murphy, Brand Manager, Schick. "Giving away $20,000 to help men pursue a passion is another step towards encouraging men's individuality and self-expression."

Running through June 2023, each week, Schick Hydro will pick one lucky winner who will be awarded $5,000 to turn their forgotten passion into reality. To participate, the brand encourages users to post a short video of themselves on social media platform, Instagram, talking about their passions, why they couldn't pursue them, and how they'd like to. Users are also instructed to tag @SchickCanada and include hashtags - #SchickPursueYourPassions #Contest

The contest builds on the current Schick campaign "Be You. No One Else Can." that features real men with quirks, flaws, passions, and everything else that makes them who they are. That is not always the case as the survey revealed that only one-in-four (24%) men aged 18-54 see themselves reflected in contemporary advertising, and three-in-four (73%) agree advertising presents unrealistic/idealistic depictions of men.

"Schick is proud to showcase men from a different point of view within the men's shave category by focusing on real men and allowing them to tell their stories in our marketing" says Shelby Murphy, Brand Manager, Schick. "Schick staying true to its mission of being a shave brand for every kind of man, makes inroads in bringing real, ordinary and nuanced men into the spotlight through our contest".

Additional findings from Schick's national survey

More than two-thirds of men (67%) feel that they are not able to relate to the advertising today because of lack of representation of 'real men'

Older men (45-54) are least likely to feel represented in advertising today (18%)

63% of men surveyed say that brands aren't really listening to men and celebrating men as they are

Two-thirds (65%) of men say their facial hair style is important to the way they express themselves

About the Survey

This survey was conducted from March 17th to March 20th, 2023, among a nationally representative sample, in English and French, of n=1,011 Canadian men aged 18-54 who are members of the online Angus Reid Forum, balanced and weighted on age, gender and region. For comparison purposes only, a sample of this size would yield a margin of error of +/-3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

