All Traffic Solutions announces new distributor in Ontario -- Canada Safety Systems

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 17, 2019 /CNW/ -- All Traffic Solutions (ATS) has entered into a strategic distribution agreement with Canada Safety Systems (CSS). The agreement will see the Herndon, VA-headquartered traffic safety and data analytics leader provide radar speed signage that will significantly strengthen the Welland, Ontario-based company's portfolio of work zone portable signals.

ATS has blazed a trail with its cloud-based solutions for traffic safety. The company has combined high-accuracy sensors and class-leading portable variable message signage with TraffiCloud, its web-based remote equipment and data management solution. Together, these have proven in many applications how it is possible — with maximum cost-efficiency — to achieve accurate, real-time, strategic traffic management across large geographical areas.

CSS provides class-leading temporary traffic light solutions for work zones. These can operate standalone or be networked wirelessly. The company's President Justin Di Francesco sees ATS' radar speed signs and alerting solutions as natural extensions of his company's portfolio, enabling CSS to further improve the levels of safety it provides to municipalities at known pinch points.

"ATS understand the needs of municipalities and the opportunities that exist to improve infrastructure to achieve smart, safe, sustainable communities. They are the only technology provider with an open platform that enables communities to aggregate traffic data from all sources, and use it to support traffic calming, safety and planning. I'm also excited by their innovative thinking. Their new solutions, such as for wrong-way driver and flood detection, will save lives."

For ATS, there is the opportunity to work with an organization that has a deep understanding of Ontario's Ministry of Transportation and municipalities.

"The agreement reinforces our presence in Canada," says Andy Souders, CEO of ATS. "ATS and CSS share a number of key goals, including improving road safety, and making communities better, safer places to live. CSS has a proven track record of delivering value to its customer base and I very much look forward to working with them."

About All Traffic Solutions

All Traffic Solutions (ATS) is a leader in traffic safety and data analytics for Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) and smart parking applications. We help law enforcement, municipal agencies and commercial organizations use data and cloud-supported devices such as web-enabled radar speed displays, conditional messaging technology, and lidar technology to calm traffic, optimize parking availability, share notifications, and improve traffic safety— while maximizing resources and budget. For more information, visit http://www.alltrafficsolutions.com .

