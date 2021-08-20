All-star line-up of Canadian artists to perform in celebration of 'Layton Legacy'

Free virtual concert to feature Shad, Rupi Kaur, Donavon Woods, Steven Page, William Prince, Julian Taylor, Raffi, and more

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - A star-studded line-up of Canadian artists will perform at a free virtual event on Sunday, August 22, 2021 to mark the tenth anniversary of Jack Layton's passing, part of the 'Layton Legacy' project celebrating Jack Layton's message of love, hope and optimism.

"Love, Hope, and Optimism - Celebrating The Layton Legacy" will be an event in celebration of Jack's life and activism that will be broadcast online. The event is being put together with the help of Canadian Music Hall of Fame member Steven Page and will feature an incredible line-up of passionate advocates, special guests, and talented artists who will inspire, motivate and entertain.

Featured performers: Rupi Kaur, Shad, Donavon Woods, William Prince, Julian Taylor, Martin Deschamps, David Suzuki, Thomas King, Stéphane Moraille, Asmaa Hussein, Steven Page, The Transcanada Highwaymen, Tim Baker, Sarah Harmer, Ralph and Raffi.

Event: Love, Hope, and Optimism - Celebrating The Layton Legacy

Date: Sunday, August 22, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM (EDT)

Location: Online via website and various social media platforms.

"Jack loved music and he loved to party, and he would have been thrilled by this amazing lineup," said Olivia Chow, who was Jack's wife and partner in life, politics and activism. "We can't wait to welcome everyone in Canada to this amazing event filled with music, activism, and hope."

On Saturday afternoon at 3:00 pm ET, friends will be chalking at Nathan Phillips Square. Flyers promoting the event will be given out at the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal.

Olivia Chow will host friends and family for a watch-party at her home. There will be a media availability immediately prior to the show.

Event details, including free registration, are available on LaytonLegacy.ca .

