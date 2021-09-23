All-new 2022 Honda Civic Sedan and Hatchback Earn IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ Ratings

With this award, a combined eight Honda models have earned 2021 TSP ratings or better, with the 2021 Accord, the 2022 Civic Sedan and Hatchback (evaluated as separate models), the 2021 Insight and the 2021 Odyssey all achieving the pinnacle TSP+ rating. 2021 TSP awards went to the 2021 Civic Sedan, the 2021 Civic Hatchbacki and the 2021 CR-V.

Based on Honda's long standing "Safety for Everyone" approach, which focuses on advancing safety for everyone sharing the road, all Civic models are equipped with the Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies, which includes Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) with Pedestrian Detection, evaluated by the IIHS as a "front crash prevention" system; Forward Collision Warning; Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) incorporating Lane Departure Warning (LDW); Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS); and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC). Honda Sensing® is standard on all new Honda models sold in Canada.

All Honda vehicles also benefit from Honda's proprietary Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure, designed to help protect occupants in a wide variety of frontal collisions, along with advanced supplemental restraint systems.

To qualify for a 2021 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, a vehicle must earn "GOOD" ratings in six crashworthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests. TSP+ also requires "ADVANCED" or "SUPERIOR" ratings for both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention, as well as "ACCEPTABLE" or "GOOD" headlight ratings across all trim levels.

In addition to IIHS testing, every Honda model that has been fully evaluated in the NHTSA's 2021 model year NCAP testing has received a 5-Star Overall Vehicle Scoreii. While not yet evaluated, it is anticipated that the 2022 Civic Sedan and Hatchback will earn this distinction.

Based on its vision for a collision-free society, Honda is working to improve safety for everyone sharing the road, an approach Honda calls "Safety for Everyone." The company operates two of the world's most sophisticated crash-test facilities in the U.S. and Japan, and is responsible for numerous pioneering efforts in the areas of crashworthiness, collision compatibility and pedestrian safety.

Advanced passive safety features include Honda's proprietary Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure and next-generation passenger front airbag technology, which are designed to provide a high level of collision protection for occupants. Advanced active safety and driver-assistive systems found in Honda Sensing® and AcuraWatch™ technologies, are designed to reduce the frequency and severity of collisions while also serving as a technological and perceptual bridge to the more highly automated vehicles of the future.

Honda Canada Inc. was founded in 1969 and is the parent company for both Honda and Acura vehicle brands in Canada. Since 1986, the company has produced Honda engines and more than nine million cars and light trucks at its Alliston, Ontario manufacturing facilities, where the Honda CR-V and Honda Civic are currently built. Honda Canada has invested more than $4.7 billion in Canada, and each year it sources nearly $2.1 billion in goods and services from Canadian suppliers. Honda Canada has sold more than five million Honda and Acura passenger cars and light trucks in Canada. For more information on Honda Canada, please visit www.hondacanada.ca .

__________________________ i Excludes Civic Type R. ii Government 5-Star Safety Ratings are part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA's) New Car Assessment Program (www.SaferCar.gov).

