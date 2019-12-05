All Nations Health Partners to become an Ontario Health Team

The ANHP first came together in 2015 to address a long-standing, critical physician shortage in the Kenora area. The group has since evolved into a mandated coalition of members representing a broad range of health system sectors committed to developing and realizing a collective vision for wholistic and seamless care, including cross-border access to Manitoba specialty services.

The partners include Kenora Chiefs Advisory and Waasegiizhig Nanaandawe'iyewigamig, representing and serving ten First Nations, as well as the Kenora Métis Council, and municipal leaders from Kenora and Sioux Narrows/Nestor Falls, recognizing and reflecting the cultural diversity and unique geography of the Kenora region.

"Together, we're excited to move forward as an Ontario Health Team and begin focusing on a key priority: the development of a 24/7 rapid response crisis intervention service for people of all ages who may be experiencing a mental health crisis," said CMHA Kenora Executive Director Sara Dias. "Developing a crisis response model for a broad geographical area is a challenging but necessary step in order to build a seamless, integrated and coordinated care system for the individuals we all serve."

The ANHP will be reaching out to community health service providers across the Kenora region to ensure that all health systems in the region coordinate to focus on people first, while supporting providers. "Each of the region's communities has unique opportunities and challenges. As an Ontario Health team, we will collaboratively work together to ensure people are successfully and appropriately connected within their local communities when accessing health care services. On behalf of the ANHP, I want to extend our sincere thanks to the Province for this appointment," says Henry Wall, Co-Chair of the All Nations Health Partners.

"This is an exciting time for all partners, especially for our communities and Indigenous partners. We have strong voices at the table. Our Chiefs, Elders' Council and Youth Council continue to provide direction on how to improve the health system experience of our membership," explains Daphne Armstrong, Director of Service for Health and Mental Health and Addictions at Kenora Chiefs Advisory. "We have been and will continue to be a part of the planning and implementation of a health system that is people-centred and respects our cultural values. Our immediate tasks will be to look at the mental health and addictions system and home care—both very important to the health and well-being of our community members. This is reconciliation in action and transformative health planning. I look forward to being a part of this initiative as it develops."

SOURCE Kenora Chiefs Advisory

