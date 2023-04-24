All-Inclusive Vacation Packages Now Available for Choice Destinations in Canada's North

WINNIPEG, MB, April 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Calm Air International LP is delighted to announce new all-inclusive packages for tourists seeking an unforgettable Northern Manitoba experience are available for booking. With a range of activities and amenities, visitors can relax and enjoy the beautiful scenery, delicious cuisine, and exciting attractions that Manitoba's northern jewels offer.

"Calm Air is delighted to share the beauty of Northern Manitoba. We partnered with operators from The Pas, Flin Flon, Churchill, and Thompson, with each destination boasting unique experiences; for example, The Pas is focused on Indigenous spirituality and education while Flin Flon is focused on eco-tourism and keeping active. Thompson is highlighting their status as the wolf capital of the world and Churchill is focused on the Northern Lights. Four destinations all within Manitoba, yet four extremely distinctive and authentic experiences," said Amanda Camara, director of marketing and brand management.

The all-inclusive packages include flights, accommodations, meals, and access to top-rated excursions to immerse visitors in nature and experiencing everything from eating moose stew after a sweat lodge to snowmobiling across Lake Apthapapuskow, or watching the dancing skies of aurora borealis while enjoying a six-course meal. Guests will also enjoy guided tours, dog sledding, snowshoeing in the boreal forest, and Manitoba's one-of-a-kind Tundra Buggy within a variety of packages.

The new vacation packages are designed to cater to all types of travellers, from adventure getaways, solo travellers to families. With options ranging from budget-friendly to luxury, there is no need to wait for a bucket list–the all-inclusive packages have something for everyone.

"We are excited that Calm Air will be offering all-inclusive packages to visitors, which will allow them to experience the best that northern Manitoba has to offer," said the Honourable Greg Nesbitt, Minister of Natural Resources and Northern Development. "As our tourist operators continue to recover economically, we believe these packages will not only attract new visitors but also encourage those who fell in love with the North once to return and experience another season or attraction."

To book your all-inclusive package to The Pas, Flin Flon, Thompson, or Churchill, visit calmair.com or call 1-800-839-2256.

