First event of the ALL IN Talks series brings together leaders across sectors to accelerate AI adoption in Western Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - ALL IN Talks West was held on April 15 in Vancouver, bringing together more than 500 leaders from business, technology, and government for a full day of discussions, networking, and practical insights focused on advancing artificial intelligence (AI) adoption across Western Canada.

Ken Sim, Mayor of Vancouver at ALL IN Talks West (CNW Group/ALL IN)

As the first ALL IN Talks event in British Columbia, it marks an important step in expanding Canada's AI ecosystem nationwide. Building on the success of ALL IN, Canada's largest AI and technology event, the series connects organizations ready to deploy AI with Canadian solution providers offering market-ready technologies. The event brought together business leaders, policymakers, innovators, and technology providers, with strong participation from government officials, including Ken Sim, Mayor of Vancouver, and Rick Glumac, B.C.'s Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and New Technologies, underscoring the importance of public-private collaboration in advancing AI adoption.

Participants explored practical applications of AI, local success stories, and deployment-ready solutions, while engaging in high-value networking opportunities to support implementation. In a global environment where AI is increasingly shaping economic resilience and competitiveness, ALL IN Talks West reinforced the critical role of regional ecosystems in translating innovation into tangible outcomes.

AI Deployment in Action Across Sectors

Presented by TELUS and SCALE AI, the program addressed key challenges shaping AI deployment, including bridging the gap between research and commercialization, scaling infrastructure, and accelerating enterprise adoption.

Speakers included leaders from organizations such as BC Tech Association, CGI, Dova Health Intelligence, InBC, Innovate BC, Microsoft, OpenText, RiSC Capital, Sanctuary AI, Simon Fraser University, TELUS, Variational AI, and Yaletown Partners. Highlights included a keynote by James Wells, CEO of Sanctuary AI, on the emergence of physical AI and its implications for productivity, labour markets, and industrial competitiveness.

Industry leaders also shared practical insights on operationalizing AI, from governance and data strategy to workforce readiness, demonstrating how organizations are moving from experimentation to measurable outcomes.

Building Momentum Toward ALL IN 2026

The success of ALL IN Talks West reflects growing demand across Canada for platforms that connect innovation with implementation. The series supports the deployment of AI technologies at scale, driving productivity, resilience, and long-term economic growth. This momentum will continue with ALL IN Talks Toronto on May 28, 2026, leading up to the flagship ALL IN event in Montréal on September 16–17, 2026, which is expected to welcome thousands of business and technology leaders from around the world.

Building on this momentum, the launch of the call for applications for the Top 100 AI Startups in Canada was also unveiled at ALL IN Talks West, a flagship initiative recognizing the country's most promising AI companies. Selected for their innovation, sectoral impact, and growth potential, these startups will be showcased at ALL IN 2026 in Montréal.

Quotes

"Canada is accelerating its leadership in the industries that will define the global economy of tomorrow. ALL IN Talks West is about turning innovation into real opportunities for Canadian businesses and workers. By strengthening collaboration across our tech ecosystem, we're helping create good jobs, boosting productivity, and reinforcing Canada's role as a hub for cutting-edge innovation on the world stage." -- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Government of Canada

"Artificial intelligence stands at the heart of Canada's economic and social prosperity. ALL IN is here at a critical time of technological change and leadership. By accelerating AI adoption across industries and investing in Canadian talent, our government is laying the groundwork for a thriving digital future." -- The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, Government of Canada

"ALL IN Talks West highlights the growing momentum behind AI adoption in British Columbia and across Western Canada. Events like this strengthen B.C.'s AI ecosystem and support productivity, competitiveness, and long–term economic growth. Through our Look West Strategy, the Province is prioritizing the AI sector--supporting innovation and turning world–class research into real–world solutions for businesses and communities." -- Rick Glumac, B.C.'s Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and New Technologies

"Canada's AI ecosystem is one of the country's most strategic assets. With ALL IN Talks, we support innovators and adopters across the country, mobilizing regional leaders and organizations to accelerate responsible AI adoption and deliver measurable results for businesses and communities from coast to coast." -- Hélène Desmarais, Founder and Co-Chair of the Board, SCALE AI; Co-Founder and Chair of the Board, ALL IN

"The launch of ALL IN Talks in Vancouver marks an important milestone in expanding our presence across Canada. With this event, we create business opportunities for AI makers and industry adopters to connect in order to propel the adoption of homegrown AI. The level of mobilization we've seen from the ecosystem confirms the need for targeted, high-impact gatherings that foster collaboration and drive real-world AI adoption." -- Isabelle Turcotte, Co-Founder and CEO, ALL IN

About ALL IN (allinevent.ai)

ALL IN is Canada's largest artificial intelligence and technology event, and the international showcase of Canadian technological leadership. Designed by SCALE AI, Canada's AI Cluster, and supported by the entire Canadian innovation ecosystem, ALL IN brings together the decision-makers, builders, and visionaries shaping the economy of tomorrow. ALL IN takes place annually in Montréal, with satellite events hosted across Canada. In 2026, ALL IN Talks will be held in Vancouver, and Toronto.

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