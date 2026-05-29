ALL IN Talks Toronto Unites Ontario's AI and Tech Leaders to Strengthen Canada's Innovation Landscape

Inaugural Toronto edition convenes leaders across research, industry, finance, and government to advance applied AI and commercialization in Ontario

TORONTO, May 29, 2026 /CNW/ - ALL IN Talks Toronto was held on May 28, convening over 650 leaders from across Ontario's artificial intelligence (AI) and technology ecosystem for a full day of high-impact discussions, networking, and practical insights focused on accelerating AI adoption and commercialization across the province.

Building on the momentum of ALL IN, Canada's largest AI and technology event, Toronto Tech Week 2026 hosted the inaugural Toronto edition of the ALL IN Talks series. This 'by the ecosystem, for the ecosystem' conversation bridged the gap between Canada's leading companies and Toronto's world-class AI ecosystem, empowering local stakeholders to take a definitive role in adopting Canadian-built AI solutions.

Presented by SCALE AI and the Vector Institute, the event explored the transition from research to real-world implementation, with conversations centered on commercialization, infrastructure, enterprise adoption, and scaling globally competitive AI companies.

Industry leaders shared practical examples of how Toronto-based organizations across healthcare, finance, telecommunications, and retail are integrating AI into their operations to improve productivity, enhance customer experience, and deliver measurable business outcomes.

The program featured speakers from organizations including AMD, Arteria AI, Bell AI Fabric, Canadian Tire Corporation, CGI, Cohere, Georgian Partners, Hypertec, NVIDIA, OpenText, RBC, TELUS, Vector Institute and Vooban, as well as Taleeb Noormohamed, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation.

Featuring a 50/50 split between AI adopters and solution providers, the event acted as a strategic hub for high-value networking. By connecting organizations ready for deployment with Canadian providers offering market-ready AI solutions, ALL IN Talks Toronto directly accelerated new partnership opportunities.

The success of ALL IN Talks Toronto reflects growing demand and builds momentum toward ALL IN 2026, taking place September 16–17 in Montréal, where thousands of leaders from around the world will gather to shape the future of Canada's AI-powered economy.

Quotes

"Scale AI, one of Canada's global innovation clusters, continues to bring together our country's leading innovators and industries. Events such as ALL IN Talks Toronto embody the spirit of Canadian innovation and collaboration, showcasing how diverse partners can come together to transform ideas into real-world solutions. Today's discussions set the stage for new partnerships and reinforce Ontario's role in building a dynamic, technology-driven future for Canada." -- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Government of Canada

"Canada is already a global leader in AI, and events like ALL IN Talks Toronto showcase the talent, ambition and collaboration that will define our next chapter. By bringing together innovators, researchers, companies and partners from across the ecosystem, this event reflects the kind of practical, real-world momentum Canada needs. Our government is working to ensure AI is developed responsibly, strengthens Canada's economic resilience, and creates growth and opportunity for Canadians." -- The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, Government of Canada

"It was an honour to join innovators and industry leaders at ALL IN Talks Toronto. The energy and commitment to advancing AI were inspiring. As the Government of Canada prepares to launch its new AI Strategy, I am confident in Canada's ability to lead and set the global standard for responsible AI innovation." – Taleeb Noormohamed, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation

"Canada's long-term competitiveness in AI will depend not only on our research leadership, but on our ability to commercialize and deploy AI technologies across industries. ALL IN Talks Toronto creates the kind of cross-sector dialogue and partnerships that are essential to building a strong and resilient AI economy." -- Hélène Desmarais, Founder and Co-Chair of the Board, SCALE AI; Co-Founder and Chair of the Board, ALL IN

"Every organization has a role to play in building an AI-powered economy: from the companies developing these technologies to those adopting them. ALL IN Talks Toronto has been an opportunity to ensure the local ecosystem is aware of the breadth of Canadian AI solutions available to them, and of the important role they can play as adopters in strengthening Canada's AI economy." -- Isabelle Turcotte, Co-Founder and CEO, ALL IN

"For the past decade, Canada has been the world's AI research lab. The next chapter is about becoming its AI engine – and that requires the honest, cross-sector conversations this event was built for. Toronto is where the research talent, enterprise scale, and capital come together. ALL IN Talks Toronto puts the right people in the same room to accelerate what happens next." -- Glenda Crisp, President & CEO, Vector Institute

About ALL IN (allinevent.ai)

ALL IN is Canada's largest artificial intelligence and technology event, and the international showcase of Canadian technological leadership. Designed by SCALE AI, Canada's AI Cluster, and supported by the entire Canadian innovation ecosystem, ALL IN brings together the decision-makers, builders, and visionaries shaping the economy of tomorrow. ALL IN takes place annually in Montréal, with satellite events hosted across Canada. In 2026, ALL IN Talks will be held in Vancouver, and Toronto.

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