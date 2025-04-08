All in on AI: 91% of Global Executives are Scaling Up AI Efforts

New research from Globalization Partners reveals global leaders use AI for nearly half of their work - and many are willing to switch to AI-friendly companies to gain access to the technology

BOSTON, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- REMOTE FIRST COMPANY -- G-P (Globalization Partners) , recognized as the undisputed leader in global employment by industry analysts, today released its second annual AI at Work Report, revealing significant acceleration in AI adoption and use. Nearly all (91%) global executives are actively scaling up their AI initiatives and 74% report AI is critical to their company's success. Only 1% of executives reported not using AI at all.

"AI is no longer just an experimental technology. It's become a strategic pillar for companies looking to stay competitive, no matter where they are around the world," said Nat Natarajan, chief product and strategy officer, G-P. "As AI's value in augmenting work and improving productivity continues to be recognized, trust in its capabilities has grown. However, to address concerns about privacy and bias, organizations must prioritize the accuracy of inputs along with human oversight to ensure that AI is not only powerful but also reliable and responsible."

The AI at Work Report highlights the transformative impact of AI on modern work and business. The findings reveal executives are ready to push beyond basic AI solutions, harnessing the technology's potential for increased innovation, optimization and to drive success in a digital-first world.

AI Availability Becomes a Workplace Dealbreaker

Employees and leaders alike are relying on AI for a substantial portion of their day-to-day tasks, with 74% of executives using AI for more than 25% of their work. In fact, two-thirds of executives (67%) would rather use AI and be 50% more productive, even if it means reducing headcount.

While close to all executives (92%) report that their organization requires approval to implement a new AI product, more than a third (35%) of business leaders reported they would just use the technology anyway, even if they were not authorized.

The willingness of executives to change jobs for AI access underscores its importance in today's professional environment - nearly half of executives (46%) surveyed said they were willing to switch jobs over AI availability or encouragement of AI usage.

AI Tackles Complex HR and Compliance Challenges

HR departments are rapidly embracing AI technology to make inroads into some of the most complex HR work. Nearly a quarter of HR leaders believe automating key legal compliance requirements is one of the greatest opportunities to boost AI-driven productivity.

HR leaders see AI as a crucial ally in redefining and elevating their work and their organization as a whole—82% believe AI is essential to their company's success.

"AI is evolving the landscape of HR automation. HCM saw some of the earliest experimentation with AI and now has some of the highest prevalence of configured and trained AI assistants, advisors, and agents," said Zachary Chertok, senior research manager for employee experience at IDC. "Compliance management, communications enhancements, compensation and pay, collaboration, and training are among the top areas for organizational AI use. HR's growing use of AI is refocusing its priorities on driving individual employee enablement while helping HR leaders embed factors of workforce performance into frameworks for managing and measuring business performance."

Executives Are Still Cautious About Leveraging AI for High-Stakes Decisions

Despite the enthusiasm for AI, executives are cautious of its use for high-stakes decisions, especially in situations with legal or monetary ramifications. More than half (51%) of surveyed executives said they would not trust AI to make financial investment or budgeting decisions—suggesting a hesitance to hand over all mission-critical operations.

Only 3% of executives trust AI to make any decision. Many expressed concerns about the quality of the data going into AI models, the trustworthiness of AI outputs and the accuracy of AI outputs.

AI Created by Legal, Trusted by HR

HR needs AI it can trust. Global HR compliance isn't just complex, it's also a moving target. Laws shift overnight, regulations vary across borders, and the stakes are high. One misstep could mean a negative employee experience, legal hassles, or a damaged reputation.

Built on over a decade of global compliance expertise, G-P's Global HR Agent, G-P Gia™, delivers fast, expert-vetted guidance, giving HR leaders peace of mind at every stage of the employee lifecycle. From best practice queries to practical solutions like analyzing and generating compliant HR documents, Gia delivers trusted guidance that reduces reliance on outside counsel, cutting fees and admin time by 95%.

Learn more about G-P Gia and G-P's AI innovations here and download G-P's "AI at Work" Report for more insights into executive perceptions of AI and strategies to leverage its benefits.

