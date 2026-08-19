Montreal will host 7,500+ global experts and decision-makers at Canada's largest AI and technology event.

MONTREAL, Aug. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, ALL IN, Canada's largest artificial intelligence (AI) and technology event, revealed the official program for its fourth edition, set to be its most ambitious and globally connected gathering yet. ALL IN 2026 will take place on September 16–17, 2026, at the Palais des congrès de Montréal.

ALL IN 2026 Unveils Lineup Featuring World AI Leaders from Cohere, Mistral AI, NVIDIA & OpenAI

As Canada's flagship AI and tech event for public and private sector leaders, ALL IN provides a global platform to accelerate the adoption of homegrown tech, explore high-impact applications, connect with pioneering tech firms and startups, and build international partnerships that will shape the future of Canada's economy.

The 2026 edition expects over 7,500 leaders, decision-makers, researchers, policymakers, and investors from 40+ countries, along with 260+ speakers underscoring the momentum of Canada's innovation ecosystem and the country's position as a leader in artificial intelligence.

ALL IN gathers every layer of the modern AI stack, from foundational infrastructure to enterprise deployment, bridging service and solution providers, tech builders, and cross-industry AI adopters. Attendees will engage with domestic champions like Cohere, IVADO Labs, League, OpenText, Qohash, Vooban, alongside global leaders including AMD, Dell, Google DeepMind, Mistral AI and NVIDIA.

Canada's AI and Tech on the Global Stage: Strengthening International Collaborations

With AI now standing at the intersection of economic competitiveness and national security, international alignment is more critical than ever. Pursuing this ambition, ALL IN 2026 has named Germany as the Country of Honour, celebrating the rapid acceleration of Canadian-German AI cooperation, highlighted by recent initiatives like the Canada-Germany Digital Alliance and the Sovereign Technology Alliance.

Led by Karsten Wildberger, Minister for Digital Transformation and Government Modernization, a high-level delegation of 50+ German business leaders will travel to Montreal to build partnerships with Canadian organizations and showcase innovation at the German Pavilion.

As AI continues to emerge as a strategic differentiator globally, ALL IN serves as Canada's premier platform on the international stage. This year, ALL IN is proud to welcome delegations from Brazil, France, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States, among others.

What to Expect at ALL IN 2026

The 2026 edition brings together world-class programming and experiences:

260+ speakers across 4 stages.

Canada's Top 100 AI Startups, showcasing the next wave of cutting-edge solutions.

Dedicated themed pavilions focused on AI infrastructure and quantum computing.

National Pavilions, including one dedicated to Germany, the ALL IN 2026 Country of Honour.

Hands-on workshops and exclusive roundtables to accelerate the adoption of homegrown AI and new technologies in Canadian organizations.

Three dedicated AI Challenges seeking concrete solutions aimed at optimizing the citizen experience, building smarter cities, and driving meaningful impact.

Curated ecosystem tours offering direct exposure to Canada's AI hubs and key players.

The ALL IN 2026 programming will revolve around five content tracks shaping the tech landscape: AI & Society, Applied AI & Enterprise Transformation, AI at the Frontier, AI Data & Infrastructure, and Physical AI & Robotics.

Headline speakers include:

Yoshua Bengio – Professor, Université de Montréal ; Co-President and Scientific Director, LawZero ; Founder and Scientific Advisor, Mila

; Co-President and Scientific Director, ; Founder and Scientific Advisor, Mirko Bibic – President and CEO, BCE Inc. & Bell Canada

Victor G. Dodig – President and CEO, TELUS Corporation

Tulsee Doshi – Senior Director, Product Management, Google DeepMind

Liam Fedus – Co-CEO & Co-Founder, Periodic Labs

Amandeep Singh Gill – Under-Secretary-General and Special Envoy for Digital and Emerging Technologies, United Nations

Aidan Gomez – CEO and Co-founder, Cohere

Marjorie Janiewicz – Chief Revenue Officer, Mistral AI

Raffi Krikorian – Chief Technology Officer, Mozilla

Hugo Larochelle – Scientific Director, Mila ; Adjunct Professor, Université de Montréal and McGill University ; and Scientific Lead, Adaption Labs

; Adjunct Professor, and ; and Scientific Lead, Sasha Luccioni – Co-Founder & Chief Scientific Officer, Sustainable AI Group

George Osborne – Managing Director and Head of OpenAI for Countries, OpenAI

Joelle Pineau – Chief AI Officer, Cohere

Calista Redmond – Vice-President of Global Initiatives, NVIDIA

Ilhan Scheer – Co-CEO, Aleph Alpha

Evan Solomon – Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, Government of Canada

John Stackhouse – Senior Vice-President, Office of the CEO, Royal Bank of Canada

Louis Têtu – Executive Chairman of the Board, Coveo

Christian Weedbrook – Founder and CEO, Xanadu

The full program is available here.

This event is organized with the support of nearly 200 public- and private-sector partners. The full list of partners is available here.

Quotes

"Canada has earned a global reputation as a leader in artificial intelligence thanks to the strength of our researchers, entrepreneurs and innovative businesses. ALL IN 2026 showcases the very best of Canada's AI ecosystem while creating new opportunities for collaboration, investment and economic growth. By bringing together global leaders and homegrown talent in Montréal, we are helping position Canada at the forefront of the technologies that will shape the future." -- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"ALL IN has become one of the most important gatherings for Canada's AI ecosystem, showcasing the researchers, entrepreneurs and innovators driving growth and opportunity across the country. Our government is proud to support this event because it reflects what Canada's AI strategy is designed to achieve: turning world-class research into jobs, companies and investment. Canada helped shape the global AI revolution, and we are focused on strengthening our leadership while working with trusted partners around the world. We are pleased to welcome Germany as this year's Country of Honour and look forward to deeper collaboration on the responsible development and adoption of AI." -- The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

"Montréal is proud to once again welcome the global AI community for ALL IN. Our city has always been a place where talent, ideas and innovation come together. ALL IN is an opportunity to build on that strength, create new partnerships and turn expertise into opportunities for our businesses and our people. We are proud to welcome the world to Montréal and to help shape what comes next." -- Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Mayor of Montréal

"We look forward to welcoming the global tech community and our Country of Honour, Germany, to ALL IN 2026 in Montreal. ALL IN has established itself as a leading international AI hub, bringing together the visionary minds shaping the future of the industry. We extend our sincere gratitude to all the partners and teams who built this conference into a world-class event. This fourth edition reaffirmed our core mission: dedicated to innovation and tech, ALL IN provides a global platform for exchange, showcasing AI breakthroughs that transform industries and societies while fostering vital connections between builders, investors, adopters, and enablers." -- Hélène Desmarais, Founder and Co-chair of the Board, SCALE AI; Co-founder and Chair of the Board, ALL IN

"As Canada's largest AI and tech event, ALL IN provides a powerful platform to highlight Canadian champions, connect global leaders, attract investment, and showcase our world-class ecosystem. Around the world, flagship technology events serve as strategic national assets for countries seeking to accelerate innovation and strengthen their global competitiveness and their tech leadership--and that is precisely what ALL IN is building for Canada." -- Isabelle Turcotte, Co-founder and CEO, ALL IN

"ALL IN was created by SCALE AI to bridge the gap between Canadian innovation and real-world business adoption. By putting homegrown AI services and solutions front and center, ALL IN gives organizations from every sector and region a direct marketplace to find, evaluate, and adopt local technology. Choosing Canadian-built AI enables our businesses to boost their productivity, sharpen their competitive edge, and drive sustainable economic growth right here at home." -- Julien Billot, CEO, SCALE AI (Initiator & Co-organizer)

"Canada has the talent, innovation, and expertise to lead the world in AI. With ALL IN 2026, we are proud to welcome business leaders, researchers and government representatives from over 40 countries to experience what Canada does best, align on shared ambitions, and forge international partnerships with trusted allies." -- Valérie Pisano, President and CEO, Mila (Co-organizer)

Media Accreditation

Applications for in-person and virtual media passes are available here.

About ALL IN (allinevent.ai)

ALL IN is Canada's largest artificial intelligence and technology event, and the international showcase of Canadian technological leadership. Supported by the entire Canadian innovation ecosystem, ALL IN brings together the decision-makers, builders, and visionaries shaping the economy of tomorrow. ALL IN takes place annually in Montréal, with satellite events hosted across Canada, including the ALL IN Talks held in Vancouver and Toronto.

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