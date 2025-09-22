MONTRÉAL, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - As the third edition of ALL IN , Canada's largest AI event, approaches, the gathering — taking place in Montréal on September 24–25, 2025 — has reaffirmed its undeniable role as a global business hub for new technologies and as a testament to Canada's determination to diversify its economic partnerships.

Following France's recognition as Country of Honour in 2024, ALL IN is proud to announce that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will hold this distinction in 2025, highlighting the UAE's ambition to build its global reputation as a leading AI destination.

United Arab Emirates to be the Country of Honour at ALL IN 2025 (CNW Group/ALL IN)

One year after the 50th anniversary of Canada–UAE diplomatic relations, and following the visit to Canada earlier this summer by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, ALL IN will serve as another milestone to discuss key areas of cooperation and to reinforce the strong ties between both countries.

With foreign direct investments from the United Arab Emirates in Canada reaching $8.8 billion in 2024, ALL IN will provide a unique opportunity to explore how the two countries can collaborate on AI — from research and development to commercialization and capital investments.

The UAE delegation will be led by H.E. Mohamed Bin Taliah, Chief of Government Services, responsible for optimizing public services. His presence comes as the country accelerates the large-scale integration of artificial intelligence, notably through flagship initiatives such as Abu Dhabi's AI-powered cloud platform for public services. These efforts aim to create a fully AI-driven, paperless government that streamlines operations, enhances the citizen experience, and fosters innovation. He will be joined by governmental officials and business leaders, including representatives from the Canada-UAE Business Council. In addition to several on-stage addresses, the program will feature bilateral meetings and business sessions designed to advance AI trade and investment opportunities between Canada and the UAE.

In 2017, the UAE made history as the first country in the world to appoint a Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence. That milestone coincided with Canada becoming the first country to launch a national AI strategy. Since then, the UAE has advanced its own AI agenda through the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, which aims to position the country as a global leader in AI by 2031. As part of this effort, UAE firms are partnering with global AI companies to integrate into international value chains and benefit from technology transfer. This creates significant opportunities for private-sector collaboration and investment between Canada and the UAE.

The UAE government is already actively working with leading global companies and foreign governments. Earlier this year, for example, the UAE signed a framework agreement with France — last year's ALL IN Country of Honour — to develop a 1-gigawatt AI-dedicated data centre in France. Representing investments of between US$30 and US$50 billion, the project also includes commitments to support semiconductor development and talent training as part of efforts to advance AI technology and cloud infrastructure.

The full program and the list of confirmed speakers for ALL IN 2025 are available here .

Quotes

"The UAE believes that the true power of artificial intelligence lies in what we can achieve together. Our vision is to forge partnerships with leading companies and innovators from around the world, not simply to advance technology, but to direct it toward improving people's lives. We see AI as a tool to simplify services, accelerate progress, and create opportunities for all. At ALL IN 2025, we are here to build bridges of collaboration that ensure innovation delivers meaningful and lasting impact." — His Excellency Mohamed Bin Taliah, Chief of Government Services, Government of the United Arab Emirates

"Canada is pleased to welcome the United Arab Emirates as the Country of Honour at the third edition of ALL IN. Our two countries share a commitment to advancing innovative technologies and creating new opportunities for trade and investment. From AI to quantum technologies to resilient supply chains, together we are building the strong, sustainable economy of the future." — The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Government of Canada

"The United Arab Emirates' recognition as Country of Honour at ALL IN underscores the growing global collaboration around artificial intelligence. Canada and the UAE share an ambition to ensure AI is developed and deployed responsibly, while fostering strong ecosystems that support innovation, talent, and economic growth. This year's event is an opportunity to strengthen connections and highlight investment opportunities that will shape the future of AI." — The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, Government of Canada

"We are delighted to welcome the United Arab Emirates as this year's Country of Honour at ALL IN, Canada's largest AI event. The UAE's engagement with the international AI community at ALL IN will serve as a catalyst for fostering greater collaboration between Canada, the UAE, and global leaders in the AI industry." — Hélène Desmarais, Founder and Co-chair of the Board, SCALE AI; Co-founder and Chair of the Board, ALL IN

"Welcoming the United Arab Emirates as Country of Honour at ALL IN underscores our role as a global hub for AI collaboration. We look forward to building a long and fruitful partnership — both here in Canada and in the UAE. By fostering exchanges with strategic partners like the UAE, ALL IN is helping drive growth for Canada's AI builders and amplify their impact on the national economy." — Isabelle Turcotte, Co-founder and CEO, ALL IN

About ALL IN ( allinevent.ai )

ALL IN, Canada's largest artificial intelligence event, is an initiative of SCALE AI , Canada's Global AI Innovation Cluster. Organized in collaboration with Mila and supported by the entire Canadian AI ecosystem, ALL IN has become one of Canada's major tech events and the gateway to North America's East Coast. Beyond insightful discussions, the event drives innovation and fosters collaboration and knowledge-sharing, creating an environment where decision-makers can explore innovative solutions and concrete AI projects, exchange ideas, and forge partnerships to flourish in an AI-driven economy.

SOURCE ALL IN

Media contact: Eric Aach, [email protected], +1 514-569-3594