ALK Announces that ITULATEK™ Sublingual Allergy Immunotherapy (SLIT)-Tablet for the Treatment of Tree Pollen Allergy is Now Available in Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 5, 2020 /CNW/ -- ALK, a global, research-driven pharmaceutical company that focuses on the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of allergies, today announced that once-daily ITULATEK™ (standardized allergen extract, white birch (betula verrucosa) sublingual tablet) for the treatment of tree pollen allergy is now available by prescription to patients in Canada.

"We are very pleased to be able to make ITULATEK available to the many allergy sufferers in Canada who may benefit from a more convenient treatment that has the ability to address the root cause of their tree allergies," said Jorge Alderete, President, ALK, Inc. "ALK is committed to providing innovative options to physicians and patients and is proud to expand upon our existing SLIT-tablet portfolio which includes treatments for house dust mite, grass and ragweed allergies."

Health Canada approved ITULATEK on April 16, 2020. ITULATEK is indicated as an allergy immunotherapy for the treatment of moderate to severe seasonal allergic rhinitis, with or without conjunctivitis, induced by pollen from birch, alder, and/or hazel in adults 18 to 65 years of age who have a clinical history of symptoms of allergic rhinitis, despite use of symptom-relieving medication, and a positive test of sensitisation to one or more of the pollen of birch, alder, or hazel (skin prick test and/or specific IgE). ITULATEK should only be prescribed and initiated by physicians with adequate training and experience in the treatment of respiratory allergic diseases.

ITULATEK provides once-daily dosing in the form of a dissolving tablet placed under the tongue without the need for frequent visits to a primary healthcare provider, which offers added convenience for allergy sufferers who are seeking a new treatment option. In clinical trials, treatment with ITULATEK significantly reduced symptoms and use of symptomatic treatments across the extended tree pollen season.2

About Sublingual Allergy Immunotherapy (SLIT)-Tablets

Allergy immunotherapy, or AIT, treats the underlying cause of environmental allergies using a person's own immune system. Small amounts of allergens are introduced into the body so the immune system can gradually learn to tolerate them better. SLIT-Tablets are prescription medication taken daily that offers flexible daily dosing. Subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT), also known as allergy shots, is another form of allergy immunotherapy administered in a doctor's office.

Important Safety Information for ITULATEK™

Treatment with ITULATEK ™ should only be prescribed and initiated by physicians with adequate training and experience in the treatment of respiratory allergic diseases.

should only be prescribed and initiated by physicians with adequate training and experience in the treatment of respiratory allergic diseases. Systemic allergic reactions, including severe local allergic reactions, are known risks in patients receiving allergy immunotherapy and may require emergency administration of epinephrine, antihistamines, bronchodilators or systemic corticosteroids (see 8 WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS / Immune).

The first tablet of ITULATEK ™ must be taken at the physician's office under medical supervision and the patient must be monitored for at least 30 minutes.

ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,400 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.

