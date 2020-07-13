Alithya US Named a Modernize Finance and Operations 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Finalist

ALPHARETTA, GA, July 13, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Alithya Group inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya"), a leader in strategy and digital transformation with more than 2,000 professionals and offering digital business solutions across the United States, Canada, and Europe, today announced it has been named a finalist of Modernize Finance and Operations 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"Being named a finalist for the Microsoft Modernizing Finance and Operations Partner of the Year award is an honor," says Paul Raymond, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alithya. "At Alithya, our goal is to be a trusted advisor to our customers and this Microsoft recognition signals we are meeting that goal."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in several categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,300 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Alithya's US division was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Modernize Finance and Operations.

The Modernize Finance and Operations Partner of the Year Award specifically recognizes a partner that excels at providing innovative and unique customer solutions based on Microsoft Dynamics 365 for finance and operations.

"As the recipient of over 20 Microsoft awards over the years, we are thrilled to be a finalist in the 2020 Modernizing Finance and Operations category," says Russell Smith, President of Alithya US. "Our continued recognition by Microsoft shows our commitment to helping customers achieve their business outcomes using the Dynamics 365 platform and adopting Cloud-based strategies."

"It is an honor to recognize the winners and finalists of the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. "These partners go above and beyond, delivering timely solutions that solve the complex challenges that businesses around the world face – from communicating and collaborating virtually to helping customers realize their full potential with Azure cloud services, and beyond. I am proud to honor and congratulate each winner and finalist."

About Alithya Group and Its Microsoft Practice

Alithya is a leader in strategy and digital transformation in North America. Founded in 1992, the Company counts on 2,000 professionals in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya's integrated offering is based on four pillars of expertise: strategy services, application services, enterprise solutions and data and analytics. Alithya deploys solutions, services, and skillsets to craft tools tailored to its clients' unique business needs in the financial services, manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors.

Alithya's Microsoft practice covers a wide array of capabilities including Dynamics, Azure, business and advanced analytics, digital solutions, application development and architecture. Focused on business outcomes, its combined companies have delivered Microsoft ERP, CRM, BI and digital solutions to hundreds of clients.

