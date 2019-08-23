Alithya to Present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference in Chicago

MONTREAL, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya"), a leader in strategy and digital transformation with 2,000 highly skilled professionals and offering digital business solutions across Canada, the US and Europe, today announced that the company will participate in the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at The Gwen Hotel in Chicago.

Paul Raymond, President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide an update on Alithya's key achievements and strategy, with a group presentation scheduled for Thursday, August 29 at 9:45 a.m. CT (10:45 a.m. ET), and in one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Fiscal 2019 was a transformative year for Alithya as it evolved from a private Canadian strategy and digital technology consulting firm to a new publicly listed North American key player in its industry, with a presence in Europe. Alithya's integrated offerings have positioned the company as a trusted advisor, with proven proficiency in designing and building innovative and efficient solutions for complex business challenges.

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed at the conference website, www.IDEASConferences.com, or in the investor relations section of Alithya's website: https://investors.alithya.com/.

IDEAS Conferences provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

About Alithya

Alithya Group inc. is a leader in strategy and digital transformation in North America. Founded in 1992, the Company can count on 2,000 professionals in Canada, the US and Europe. Alithya's integrated offering is based on four pillars of expertise: strategy services, application services, enterprise solutions and data and analytics. Alithya deploys solutions, services, and skillsets to craft tools tailored to its clients' unique business needs in the Financial Services, Manufacturing, Energy, Telecommunications, Transportation and Logistics, Professional Services, Healthcare, and Government sectors. Corporate responsibility is at the heart of Alithya's management approach, and as such, the company is an advocate for good governance, workforce diversity and development, environment-friendly practices and social involvement in communities. To learn more, go to Alithya.com.

