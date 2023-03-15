ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") announces the recent completion of eight Oracle Cloud Capital Portfolio Planning (CPP) projects, demonstrating its ability to successfully leverage Oracle Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) to address specific financial planning processes.

With implementations spanning from manufacturing to transportation and healthcare, the completed projects provide clients with an automated capital lifecycle process that helps shorten the time required to complete capital portfolio planning activities, from request to execution.

Alithya's Capital Portfolio Planning is a proprietary solution built on decades of experience gleaned from Oracle clients in asset intensive environments. It helps manage the capital budget lifecycle from investment ideation to capital budget setting, project authorization, and ongoing monitoring of the financial health of the in-flight capital program. Alithya's CPP provides a request-based capital investment proposal process coupled with cloud-based workflows to set and manage capital budgets.

Alithya's Oracle Cloud CPP implementation team applies expertise and thought leadership, enabling clients to experience faster and lower-risk projects. Oracle and clients trust Alithya to implement CPP solutions that meet organizations' needs and connect the capital lifecycle with their Oracle Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Oracle Cloud EPM investments.

Quote by Mike Feldman, Senior Vice President, Oracle Practice at Alithya:

"The combination of deep understanding of business needs and a deep proficiency with Oracle Cloud technology is why organizations turn to Alithya to maximize the power of their Oracle investments. Specifically, our CPP solution helps streamline the management of large capital project portfolios by eliminating time-consuming, error-prone manual processes."

About Alithya

Alithya is a trusted North American leader in strategy and digital transformation, employing a dedicated and highly skilled workforce of professionals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Alithya's strategy is based on a plan of accelerated organic growth and complementary acquisitions to create a global leader. The company's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics.

About the Alithya Oracle Practice

Combining implementation and advisory services, Alithya's dedicated Oracle Practice helps clients manage their organizations more efficiently by connecting financial, operational, human resource, and supply chain planning across all business levels. Alithya has been a certified Oracle Partner for 25 years, and the Practice is supported by more than 300 certified consultants and multiple Oracle ACEs. Alithya also contributes in an advisory role to the Oracle Product Development team. In 2022, Alithya was named an Oracle Partner of the Year finalist for the Game Changer Award for ERP/EPM Service Delivery.

To learn more about Alithya, visit www.alithya.com.

SOURCE Alithya

For further information: Benjamin Cerantola, Director of Communications, Alithya, [email protected], 438-798-0119