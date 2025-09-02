ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Alithya (TSX: ALYA) has been selected by Roskam Foods, a leading contract manufacturer for world-renowned food brands, retailers, and food service providers, as the strategic partner for its enterprise systems modernization. Alithya will lead the implementation of Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance and Supply Chain Management, enabling Roskam Foods to streamline operations, improve supply chain visibility, and harness new Cloud capabilities as the company pursues its expansion goals.

Roskam Foods is undergoing a significant growth phase, prompting the need for a modern, scalable digital infrastructure to support its growth strategy backed by data-based decision making. Alithya will oversee the enterprise transformation leveraging the Alithya FoodXpress accelerator, a proprietary framework designed to support rapid deployment of Microsoft Dynamics 365 for food and beverage manufacturers.

"This partnership marks the beginning of a broader initiative to strengthen Roskam Foods' digital infrastructure in support of its long-term business objectives," said Andre LeBaron, Chief Financial Officer at Roskam Foods. "Alithya brought the right combination of industry expertise and tools to the table, and we're confident that this transformation will allow us to scale efficiently."

The implementation will begin with Roskam Foods' subsidiary, Marsan Foods, which operates on a legacy system. This phased approach, supported by Alithya's organizational change management capabilities, will allow the company to establish a strong foundation for Microsoft Dynamics 365 before expanding it across other business units.

"With decades of experience in the food and beverage industry, Alithya understands the unique challenges and opportunities our clients face," said John Scandar, Senior Vice President, Microsoft Division at Alithya. "By leveraging our Alithya FoodXpress accelerator and deep sector expertise, we're helping Roskam Foods lay the groundwork for a scalable, AI-powered digital infrastructure that supports their long-term growth."

About Roskam Foods

Roskam Foods is a leading contract manufacturer and trusted partner to world-renowned food brands and food service providers. Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, we're a scaled, diversified operation with over 2 million square feet of manufacturing and 50 production lines across 8 facilities in the U.S. and Canada producing a wide array of frozen, refrigerated and shelf-stable products. To learn more about our capabilities and how we multiply possibilities for our partners, visit us at www.roskamfoods.com.

About Alithya

We are trusted advisors who provide AI-centric strategic consulting and digital transformation services. We help solve business challenges that enable our clients to unlock new opportunities, modernize processes, and gain efficiencies. We leverage a world-class team of passionate industry experts, AI-based IP solutions, the latest digital technologies, a solid understanding of mission critical business applications and a partner ecosystem to accelerate results. We've built a foundation of success that includes a specialized global delivery network to provide end-to-end solutions.

We strive to make a difference. We are Alithya.

