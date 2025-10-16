MONTREAL, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya") is proud to announce its selection as a finalist in the 2025 Oracle Partner Awards, recognized in the Global Industry Solutions category for Health and Life Sciences.

Partners named finalists in this category have demonstrated a clear understanding of industry-specific challenges and consistently deliver measurable customer success with Oracle technology. Alithya earned this nomination for its work implementing Oracle Fusion Cloud Workforce Scheduling at Oklahoma State University Medical Center (OSUMC), becoming the first healthcare client to successfully implement and launch this Oracle solution.

"Being named a finalist in the Oracle Partner Awards is a meaningful recognition of our team's dedication to delivering real value through Oracle technologies," said Mike Feldman, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Applications & Transformation at Alithya. "As a certified Oracle partner for over 25 years, Alithya has continuously evolved its practices to embrace new tools and capabilities. Supporting the first live deployment of Oracle Fusion Cloud Workforce Scheduling in a healthcare setting reflects our commitment to innovation and our ability to drive transformation in complex environments."

Since going live in April 2025, the implementation has delivered measurable outcomes for OSUMC, including a 20% improvement in the time required to close their books and a 12% reduction in manual journal entries per period. By consolidating and retiring five legacy systems, OSUMC streamlined operations across Finance, Supply Chain, HR, and IT. Additionally, OSUMC leveraged Alithya's adoption and training capabilities to successfully onboard 30 departments to Oracle's Advanced Scheduling, empowering employees with intelligent self-scheduling, and managers with real time workforce insights.

"The deployment of Oracle Fusion Cloud Workforce Scheduling, in collaboration with Alithya, has supported OSUMC in modernizing key operational processes," said Eric Atkinson, CFO at Oklahoma State University Medical Center. "By adopting Oracle Workforce Scheduling, OSUMC enables employees to control their schedules and provides managers with real-time insights. This centralized approach streamlines operations, reduces errors, improves staff satisfaction, and delivers cost savings through accurate payroll integration and improved coverage. Ultimately, this system helps OSUMC support both patient care and employee well-being. Alithya's expertise and commitment to delivery made this complex transformation possible."

Combining implementation and advisory services, Alithya's dedicated Oracle Practice helps customers manage their organizations more efficiently by connecting financial, operational, human resources, and supply chain planning across all business levels. Alithya has been a certified Oracle Partner for 25 years, and the Practice is supported by more than 300 certified consultants and multiple Oracle ACEs.

