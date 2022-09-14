Company's commitment to doing the right thing is strong

MONTREAL, Sept. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya" or the "Company") is pleased to release its inaugural ESG Report, a comprehensive document that details the Company's commitment to environmental, social, and governance excellence. Alithya's ESG Report outlines current best practices put forth by the Company, as well as critical measures identified for future implementation.

Quote from Paul Raymond , President and CEO, Alithya:

"ESG intersects all lines of Alithya's ecosystem, and our business has far-reaching effects on the important economic sectors that we service. Since the Company's founding, we have embraced the responsibility of being an agent of change in our industry, and that responsibility extends to helping our customers transition to more sustainable economies. Alithya believes in a world where the pursuit of excellence in environmental, social, and governance can be perfectly aligned with business goals, and where value can be created through sustainability. This ESG Report is an important step forward in that process, and a commitment that we hope our stakeholders will embrace as a source of pride."

Key highlights from Alithya's inaugural ESG Report include:

Workforce Talent: Alithya's long-term strategic plan embraces Human Capital at its core, and the Company has endeavored to foster a culture of collaboration and ownership by ensuring that employees have all of the necessary tools for cultivating their well-being and personal growth. In striving to be a best-in-class employer, Alithya invests heavily in the development of its leaders and employees.





Organizational Culture: For more than 30 years, Alithya's culture has been predicated on core values of trust, respect, integrity, creativity, well-being and passion. Values play a critical role in the day-to-day operations of the Company, from the hiring process to the Company's strategic approach to acquisitions, its commitment to workplace excellence, and its support for benevolence.





Cyber Security & Data Privacy: Alithya's commitment to being a model of cyber security integrity begins at home, with its business model being dependent on the effective management of its own systems and data. Externally, from the control room to the boardroom, Alithya's advanced technology-driven products and services help customers in finance, government, renewable energy, and other highly sensitive sectors to enhance their overall cyber security posture, ensuring that they are equipped with the tools they need to outpace the rapid evolution of cyber threats.





Governance: Alithya aims to position itself as a trusted advisor offering tailored, digitally based solutions to its customers. Trust and governance are both keys to success that will enable Alithya to stand out in the fragmented, highly competitive technological services market. To achieve this, all stakeholders - from our customers to our employees and our partners - must be confident that Alithya is guided by strong leadership, has a clear strategy for success, and has implemented a plan to protect its future.





Alithya aims to position itself as a trusted advisor offering tailored, digitally based solutions to its customers. Trust and governance are both keys to success that will enable Alithya to stand out in the fragmented, highly competitive technological services market. To achieve this, all stakeholders - from our customers to our employees and our partners - must be confident that Alithya is guided by strong leadership, has a clear strategy for success, and has implemented a plan to protect its future. Transitioning to a lower-carbon economy: Alithya recognizes its responsibility to respond to stakeholder expectations by operating responsibly. Externally, Alithya's business engages in complex technology projects that ultimately contribute to our customers' transitions to lower-carbon economies, and the Company takes responsibility for delivering products and services with minimal negative environmental impacts. As a service provider in the digital transformation space, Alithya's internal carbon footprint is relatively low. Nevertheless, the Company understands the importance of clearly establishing the impact of the entirety of its operations, including the associated effects of cloud-hosting hardware. In this regard, Alithya has introduced numerous initiatives aimed at reducing its internal footprint, including measures targeting tele-working, waste reduction, recycling optimization, and the operation of efficient premises in LEED-certified buildings leveraging renewable energy.

Access the full Alithya ESG Report here: https://www.alithya.com/hubfs/ESG_Report_2022_En.pdf

Alithya is a trusted leader in strategy and digital transformation, employing a dedicated and highly skilled workforce of 3,900 professionals in Canada, the United States and internationally. Alithya's strategy is based on a plan of accelerated organic growth and complementary acquisitions to create a global leader. The Company's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application modernisation services, and data and analytics.

