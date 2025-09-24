Alithya is honored by Microsoft for achieving outstanding sales achievement and innovation.

MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya") has been selected for this AI Business Solutions 2025-2026 Microsoft Inner Circle. Participation within Inner Circle is based on sales achievements that rank Alithya in the top echelon of Microsoft's AI Business Solutions global network of partners. It's widely acknowledged that Inner Circle members perform at a high-level by delivering valuable and innovative solutions that help organizations excel.

2025-2026 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit in Spring 2026 as well as virtual meetings between August 2025 and June 2026, where they will have a unique opportunity to discuss strategy with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow Inner Circle partners, while learning more about the company's road maps and future plans, establish strong executive connections, and collaborate on best practices.

"Being named to Microsoft's Inner Circle for the 20th time places Alithya among a very select group of global partners, and we're incredibly proud of this achievement. It reflects not only our deep commitment to delivering impactful business applications, but also the differentiation brought by our proprietary solutions and accelerators", said John Scandar, Senior Vice President, Microsoft Division. "This milestone highlights the power of our collaboration with Microsoft and the dedication of our team to driving innovation, efficiency, and transformation for our clients."

This achievement underscores Alithya's longstanding commitment to excellence, making it one of the few partners recognized for 20 years. As a trusted Microsoft Solutions Partner, Alithya delivers end-to-end digital transformation services that empower organizations to modernize, optimize, and innovate. With deep expertise across AI Business Solutions, Cloud & AI Platforms and Security, Alithya is strategically positioned to support clients across various industries at every stage of their transformation journey.

Alithya remains at the forefront of Microsoft innovation through its investment in asset-based solutions, AI-powered intellectual property and proprietary accelerators, which enhance Microsoft's offerings and speed time-to-value for clients. These innovations are rooted in decades of industry expertise and are purpose-built to address specific, real-world challenges. The licensing of Alithya Rapid Migration Tool technology to Microsoft under the name "RPA Migration for UiPath and BluePrism to Power Automate," and the recent availability of Alithya Rapid QA on Microsoft Partner Center, are a testament to Alithya's leadership within the Microsoft ecosystem.

"Inner Circle partners are at the forefront of delivering transformative business outcomes. They empower organizations to reimagine productivity and unlock value, through Microsoft Copilot, Dynamics 365, and Power Platform," said Peter Jensen, Microsoft AI Business Solutions Lead in Enterprise Partner Solutions. "These partners combine deep industry knowledge with innovative, agentic solutions to help customers modernize operations, streamline decision-making, and drive sustainable growth. Their achievements reflect the strength of the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program and the impact of trusted collaboration in accelerating AI-driven transformation."

About Alithya

We are trusted advisors who provide AI-centric strategic consulting and digital transformation services. We help solve business challenges that enable our clients to unlock new opportunities, modernize processes, and gain efficiencies. We leverage a world-class team of passionate industry experts, AI-based IP solutions, the latest digital technologies, a solid understanding of mission critical business applications and a partner ecosystem to accelerate results. We've built a foundation of success that includes a specialized global delivery network to provide end-to-end solutions.

We strive to make a difference. We are Alithya.

