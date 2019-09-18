Alithya proudly announces the launch of its new website

MONTREAL, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Alithya Group Inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya"), a leader in digital strategy and transformation, with 2,000 highly skilled professionals offering enterprise solutions across Canada, the US, and Europe, announced the launch of its new website, still accessible at alithya.com. Completely refocused and redesigned in the company's image, the new site presents customers with a more integrated overview of Alithya's global service offer.

Alithya now has a new web portal to enhance the company's visibility and to support growth across all of its geographic markets, while also supporting the company's Canadian, US, and European clients by providing easy access to Alithya experts in business strategy, application services, enterprise solutions, and data and analytics.

"Our clients entrust us with their strategic projects, and they depend on us to guide them in the development of their technology strategies and in supporting them in their digital transformation," says Paul Raymond, President and CEO of Alithya. "In developing this new site, we worked as we do with our customers by combining pragmatism and creativity. We now have a platform that is easy to navigate and which clearly illustrates the continuous growth of our international operations across numerous business sectors."

Enriched content

The new website allows Alithya to better meet the expectations of its current and future customers by providing users with access to a wide variety of topics. The "Perspectives" section is exceptionally rich in content, particularly in terms of trends, and provides access to technical datasheets, blog articles, e-books, case studies, etc. The section will be dynamic, with continuous publication of new content to ensure that all audiences can stay informed through our vast selection of topics.

"This new site will be our main communications platform for all our audiences. We are very proud of the image that this vehicle allows us to project, which is that of an innovative and diligent company, but one which also demonstrates flexibility and creativity in its approach on a daily basis," says Gladys Caron, Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations.

Furthermore, given Alithya's desire to promote its corporate culture, the Careers page has been enhanced to ensure that the industry's best talent can appreciate all of the possibilities that Alithya can offer them on a professional level.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. is a leader in digital strategy and transformation in North America. Founded in 1992, Alithya counts on 2,000 professionals in Canada, the US, and Europe. Alithya's integrated offering is built upon four pillars of expertise: business strategy, application services, enterprise solutions, and data and analytics. Alithya deploys leading-edge solutions, services, and skills to develop tools designed to meet the unique needs of customers in a variety of sectors, including financial, manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government. With corporate responsibility at the heart of management's approach, Alithya promotes good governance, workplace diversity and development, environmentally-friendly practices, and social engagement within the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.alithya.com.

