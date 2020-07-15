AI- FI TM Trade Surveillance is a solution designed to help financial institutions keep up with rapid increases in trade volumes, market and trade complexity, and increasing regulatory obligations across all asset classes. Alithya has released a short video that provides an overview of the AI-FI™ Trade Surveillance solution and describes how firms can manage even the most complex surveillance and compliance challenges with ease. The video is available here: https://www.alithya.com/ai-fi-surveillance .

"In today's environment of high trade volumes and increasing regulatory obligations, our customers must rely on solutions that not only identify suspicious activity, but can easily scale to changing trading behaviours without adding headcount," said Nigel Fonseca, Senior Vice President at Alithya. "By hosting AI-FI™ Trade Surveillance on Microsoft Azure, we have increased our flexibility in configuration, while decreasing implementation time and cost. The advanced security features of Azure ensure that our customer's data is highly secure."

The deployment of AI-FI™ Trade Surveillance at a major Canadian bank has resulted in increased operational effectiveness due to the reduction of false positives by almost 95%. The solution has rules that cover equities, derivatives, fixed Income, and foreign exchange trading throughout Canada, US, APAC, EU and the UK. Compliance teams are now able to review up to two million trades within minutes, thereby allowing them to focus on high value analysis and other compliance activities.

"We are pleased to collaborate with partners like Alithya that are designing financial services solutions to unlock new capabilities for their customers," said Jason Hermitage, Enterprise Vice President, Microsoft Canada. "By using Microsoft's trusted cloud platform to power the AI-FI™ Trade Surveillance solution, Alithya's customers will benefit from the scale, flexibility, reliability and security that Microsoft Azure provides."

AI-FI™ is a suite of AI solutions that leverage Alithya's artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning expertise. AI-FI™ is a play on the term hi-fi as the brand integrates the concepts of artificial intelligence (AI) and fidelity (FI).

AI-FITM is a registered trademark of Alithya Group inc. To learn more about AI-FITM solutions, visit https://Alithya.com/ai-fi.

About Alithya

Alithya, a Global Microsoft partner, is a leader in digital strategy and transformation in North America. Founded in 1992, Alithya employs more than 2,000 professionals in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Alithya's integrated offering is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategy, application services, enterprise solutions, and data and analytics. Alithya deploys leading-edge solutions, services, and skills to develop tools designed to meet the unique needs of its customers in a variety of sectors, including financial services, manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare and government. With corporate responsibility at the heart of management's approach, Alithya promotes good governance, workplace diversity and development, environmentally-friendly practices, and social engagement within the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.alithya.com.

