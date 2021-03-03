MONTREAL, March 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya"), a leader in digital transformation, continues to showcase innovation by expanding the reach of its Quality Assurance Practice with a new proprietary software solution to automate and certify test plans for Oracle Fusion Cloud modules.

With today's release of Alithya Test Management & Automation software solution for Oracle, organizations owning Oracle Fusion Cloud modules can now run and execute quarterly update testing automatically with just a few simple clicks. Additionally, clients don't need to install the platform, which is available in the cloud, and no configuration is required. Alithya's newest automation software solution has over 600 certified test scenarios for Oracle Fusion Cloud essential features, with test plan strategies already integrated into the platform and results available at all times.

"We're extremely proud to expand Alithya's Quality Assurance Practice by adding a new software solution to our offering. The launch of Alithya Test Management & Automation for Oracle will be a game changer for teams responsible for performing functional tests for their companies on Oracle platforms. They will now be saving both time and money, powered by time reductions of more than 80%. Whether those teams include quality assurance specialists or not, the solution will benefit them, as Alithya will program the quarterly automated tests to be carried out on behalf of its customers."

- Steeve Duchesne, Senior Vice President, Digital Solutions, Alithya

"As an Oracle Platinum Partner, Alithya is committed to accompanying existing and new customers in implementing and supporting Oracle projects tailored to their business needs. With the addition of our new Test Management and Automation platform specific to Oracle Fusion Cloud, Alithya has a comprehensive quality assurance service offering that customers can apply in order to effectively anticipate, plan, and execute on Oracle releases for their organization."

- Mike Feldman, Senior Vice President, US Oracle Practice, Alithya

"Alithya has demonstrated proven success in the automation of tests and the commissioning of Oracle solutions, thanks in large part to complementary expertise obtained through acquisitions over the last five years. We are expanding and solidifying our Quality Assurance Practice with our new software solution. This launch is a tribute to Alithya's business strategy which enables the incremental addition of significant offers of integrated business solutions and specialized expertise."

- Claude Rousseau, Chief Operating Officer, Alithya

To learn more about Alithya Test Management & Automation for Oracle, visit https://www.alithya.com/alithya-test-management-and-automation-for-oracle. Alithya Test Management & Automation for Oracle is also available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace.

About Alithya

Alithya Group inc. is a leader in strategy and digital transformation in North America. Founded in 1992, the Company can count on more than 2,200 professionals in Canada, the U.S. and Europe. Alithya's integrated offering is based on four pillars of expertise: strategy services, application services, enterprise cloud solutions and data and analytics. Alithya deploys solutions, services, and skillsets to craft tools tailored to its clients' unique business needs in the financial services, manufacturing, renewable energy, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. To learn more, go to alithya.com.

