Alithya Brings Millers Mutual Live with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales

ALPHARETTA, Ga, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Alithya Group inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya"), a leader in strategy and digital transformation employing more than 2,200 highly qualified professionals and offering enterprise solutions throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe, has successfully implemented Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales for Millers Mutual Insurance.

Millers Mutual Insurance, a regional property and casualty insurer, has partnered with Alithya to effectively use the Microsoft Dynamics platform to track agents and agencies appointed to write insurance for Millers.

With the implementation of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales, Millers Mutual has shortened its licensing process for a 10-person agency from 3 ½ hours to 1 hour; gained integrated access to information about agents who should no longer be appointed, eliminating unnecessary state licensing and appointment fees; improved the efficiency of managing its agency channel (4,000+ agents); and gained 20% efficiency in its onboarding process.

"Because Millers is a state regulated insurance carrier, we must ensure all agents writing business on our behalf are properly appointed and licensed," said Jeffrey S. Pratt, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Millers Mutual. "With Alithya's successful Microsoft Dynamics 365 implementation, we now have an automated process to keep our record of appointments and licenses up to date, allowing us to head off compliance issues."

"Microsoft Dynamics 365 is the perfect tool for insurance carriers to manage and ensure compliance of agent and agency licensing and appointments. We are thrilled to partner with Millers Mutual who has experienced these improvements," said John Scandar, Senior Vice President, Microsoft Practice, Alithya. "As a trusted advisor with a focus on business outcomes, Alithya's goal is for our customers to achieve maximum value from their Microsoft investments."

About Millers Mutual

Millers Mutual, based in Harrisburg, Pa., is a regional property and casualty insurer serving commercial policyholders in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio and Washington, D.C., through a network of independent agents. For more information, visit www.millersinsurance.com.

About Alithya and its Microsoft Practice

Alithya is a leader in strategy and digital transformation in North America. Founded in 1992, the Company counts on 2,200 professionals in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya's integrated offering is based on four pillars of expertise: strategy services, application services, enterprise solutions and data and analytics. Alithya deploys solutions, services, and skillsets to craft tools tailored to its clients' unique business needs in the financial services, manufacturing, renewable energy, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors.

Alithya's Microsoft practice covers a wide array of capabilities including Dynamics, Azure, Power Apps, business and advanced analytics, digital solutions and architecture. Focused on business outcomes, its combined companies have delivered Microsoft ERP, CRM, BI and digital solutions to hundreds of clients.

