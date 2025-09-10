MONTREAL, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya" or the "Company") today held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") virtually. A total of 40,521,385 Class A subordinate voting shares and 7,326,880 Class B multiple voting shares were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 68.58% of the total votes attached to all issued and outstanding shares as of July 14, 2025, the record date for the Meeting.

Alithya's Board of Directors had fixed at eight the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting. All eight director nominees proposed for election in Alithya's Management Information Circular dated July 14, 2025 were duly elected by a majority of the votes cast. The votes cast for the election of directors were as follows:



Votes for Votes withheld Dana Ades-Landy 99.15 % 0.85 % André P. Brosseau 99.65 % 0.35 % Ines Gbegan 99.56 % 0.44 % Lucie Martel 99.58 % 0.42 % Paul Raymond 99.14 % 0.86 % Ghyslain Rivard 95.70 % 4.30 % C. Lee Thomas 99.61 % 0.39 % Pierre Turcotte 97.82 % 2.18 %

About Alithya

