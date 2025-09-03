LAVAL, QC, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche‑Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders today announcing that all the candidates proposed as Directors in its Management Proxy Circular dated July 9, 2025, were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders attending or represented by proxy at the meeting.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of Directors are set out below:

NOMINEE IN FAVOR

(#) IN FAVOR

(%) WITHHELD

(#) WITHHELD

(%) Alain Bouchard 744,862,778 96.38 % 27,941,401 3.62 % Louis Vachon 768,576,144 99.45 % 4,228,035 0.55 % Jean Bernier 764,164,303 98.88 % 8,639,876 1.12 % Karinne Bouchard 723,281,520 93.59 % 49,522,659 6.41 % Eric Boyko 732,629,995 94.80 % 40,174,184 5.20 % Marie-Eve D'Amours 746,162,469 96.55 % 26,641,710 3.45 % Janice L. Fields 765,674,298 99.08 % 7,129,881 0.92 % Eric Fortin 721,315,564 93.34 % 51,488,615 6.66 % Richard Fortin 730,620,276 94.54 % 42,183,903 5.46 % Stephen J. Harper 770,067,100 99.65 % 2,737,079 0.35 % Mélanie Kau 562,796,296 72.83 % 210,007,883 27.17 % Marie Josée Lamothe 769,877,112 99.62 % 2,927,067 0.38 % Monique F. Leroux 767,655,999 99.33 % 5,148,180 0.67 % Alex Miller 762,537,577 98.67 % 10,266,602 1.33 % Réal Plourde 729,980,520 94.46 % 42,823,659 5.54 % Louis Têtu 668,215,442 86.47 % 104,588,737 13.53 %

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 29 countries and territories, with close to 17,300 stores, of which approximately 13,200 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Belgium, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Luxembourg, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, as well as in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. Approximately 149,500 people are employed throughout its network.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., or to consult its audited annual Consolidated Financial Statements, unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: https://corpo.couche-tard.com.

Contacts:

Investor relations: Mathieu Brunet, Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury

Tel: (450) 662-6632, ext. 4362

[email protected]

Media relations: Lisa Koenig, Head of Global Communications

Tel: (704) 583-6293

[email protected]

