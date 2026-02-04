LAVAL, QC, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD) issues a reminder of its 2026 Business Strategy Update on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 beginning at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (EDT).

Alex Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Filipe Da Silva, Chief Financial Officer, will be joined by select members of Couche‑Tard's executive leadership team to outline the next phase of the company's strategic priorities, key growth initiatives, and long‑term vision. A Q&A session will follow.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Events & presentations page of Couche-Tard's corporate website with a replay and presentation materials available shortly after.

The virtual event is open to the public – please visit the following link to register: Register Here

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 29 countries and territories, with close to 17,300 stores, of which approximately 13,200 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Belgium, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Luxembourg, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, as well as in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. Approximately 149,500 people are employed throughout its network.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., or to consult its audited annual Consolidated Financial Statements, unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: https://corpo.couche-tard.com.

Forward-looking statements

The statements set forth in this press release, which describes Couche-Tard's objectives, projections, estimates, expectations, or forecasts, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation.

